Thugs Of Hindostan: Aamir Khan And Amitabh Bachchan To Begin Shooting For Film From June 5

The shoot for Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's much-awaited film Thugs Of Hindostan is set to begin from June 5. The first schedule of the film will reportedly be shot in unexplored ocean side scenery

  | May 29, 2017 22:44 IST (New Delhi)
Thugs Of Hindostan

Thugs Of Hindostan: Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan photographed together

Highlights

  • "The set of the film is in a high security water zone," said Mr Acharya
  • On Monday, the makers of the film unveiled the logo of Thugs Of Hindostan
  • The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh
The shoot of Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's much-awaited film Thugs Of Hindostan is set to begin from June 5, reports news agency PTI. The first schedule of the film will reportedly be shot in unexplored ocean side scenery, with two specially constructed massive ships, currently docked by the Maltese seaside. "The set of the film is in a high security water zone, with restricted access. Both these ships have been built in the early eighteenth century style, when vessels would carry cannons and other weapons," PTI quoted director Vijay Krishna Acharya as saying. "An international crew has been hard at work creating these elaborate ships in Malta. Most of the portions filmed on board these ships involve high octane action," he added.

On Monday, the makers of the film unveiled the logo of the movie, which was shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on social media. Thugs OF Hindostan is scheduled to release in theatres on Diwali next year.
 

Earlier this month, Katrina Kaif joined the cast of Thugs Of Hindostan. She was welcomed on board by Aamir Khan, who co-starred with her in Dhoom 3. The film also stars the 51-year-old actor's Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh.

In a recent interview to news agency IANS, the 25-year-old actress said that she had to 'go through multiple rounds of auditions' to get the role in Thugs Of Hindostan. "After Dangal, I was back to square one. For Thugs Of Hindostan also, I had to go through multiple rounds of auditions till I got the film. So, we can do several films, but every film will be like a first - at least it is so for me because you start from scratch," IANS quoted Fatima as saying.

Thugs Of Hindostan marks Aamir Khan's second collaboration with Vijay Krishna Acharya. The duo previously worked together in 2013 film Dhoom 3.

Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan have collaborated for the first time for Thugs Of Hindostan.

(With IANS and PTI inputs)

 

