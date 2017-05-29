Thugs Of Hindostan: Aamir Khan And Amitabh Bachchan To Begin Shooting For Film From June 5

On Monday, the makers of the film unveiled the logo of the movie, which was shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on social media. Thugs OF Hindostan is scheduled to release in theatres on Diwali next year.
And here's the logo of #ThugsOfHindostan... Stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh... Diwali 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/t6FDRH9dMe? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 29, 2017
Earlier this month, Katrina Kaif joined the cast of Thugs Of Hindostan. She was welcomed on board by Aamir Khan, who co-starred with her in Dhoom 3. The film also stars the 51-year-old actor's Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh.
In a recent interview to news agency IANS, the 25-year-old actress said that she had to 'go through multiple rounds of auditions' to get the role in Thugs Of Hindostan. "After Dangal, I was back to square one. For Thugs Of Hindostan also, I had to go through multiple rounds of auditions till I got the film. So, we can do several films, but every film will be like a first - at least it is so for me because you start from scratch," IANS quoted Fatima as saying.
Thugs Of Hindostan marks Aamir Khan's second collaboration with Vijay Krishna Acharya. The duo previously worked together in 2013 film Dhoom 3.
Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan have collaborated for the first time for Thugs Of Hindostan.
(With IANS and PTI inputs)