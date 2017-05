Thugs Of Hindostan: Aamir Khan And Amitabh Bachchan To Begin Shooting For Film From June 5

And here's the logo of #ThugsOfHindostan... Stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh... Diwali 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/t6FDRH9dMe ? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 29, 2017

The shoot of Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's much-awaited film Thugs Of Hindostan is set to begin from June 5, reports news agency PTI. The first schedule of the film will reportedly be shot in unexplored ocean side scenery, with two specially constructed massive ships, currently docked by the Maltese seaside. "The set of the film is in a high security water zone, with restricted access. Both these ships have been built in the early eighteenth century style, when vessels would carry cannons and other weapons," PTI quoted director Vijay Krishna Acharya as saying. "An international crew has been hard at work creating these elaborate ships in Malta. Most of the portions filmed on board these ships involve high octane action," he added. On Monday, the makers of the film unveiled the logo of the movie , which was shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on social media.is scheduled to release in theatres on Diwali next year.Earlier this month, Katrina Kaif joined the cast of. She was welcomed on board by Aamir Khan, who co-starred with her in. The film also stars the 51-year-old actor'sco-star Fatima Sana Shaikh.In a recent interview to news agency IANS, the 25-year-old actress said that she had to 'go through multiple rounds of auditions' to get the role in. "After, I was back to square one. Foralso, I had to go through multiple rounds of auditions till I got the film. So, we can do several films, but every film will be like a first - at least it is so for me because you start from scratch," IANS quoted Fatima as saying.marks Aamir Khan's second collaboration with Vijay Krishna Acharya. The duo previously worked together in 2013 film(With IANS and PTI inputs)