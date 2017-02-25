Advertisement
Thugs of Hindostan: Aamir Khan's Look Not Revealed

Aamir Khan's spokesperson said that the sardar look donned by Aamir Khan is not for Thugs of Hindostan

  | February 25, 2017 15:43 IST (New Delhi)
Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan look is still a secret (Image courtesy: AamirKhanIndFC)

As everyone eagerly waits to see Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan share the screen space for the first time in Thugs of Hindostan, picture of the 51-year-old actor's 'new look' have gone viral on social media. However, the Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak actor's spokesperson said that the sardar look donned by Aamir Khan is not for this particular movie. "The sardar look that has been doing the rounds is a look from a very special collaboration of Aamir and not from Thugs of Hindostan," Aamir's spokesperson said. Aamir Khan will begin shoot for the film in May. Thugs of Hindostan has been produced by Yash Raj Films.

Aamir Khan, who was last seen in the 2016 movie Dangal, has been training hard for Thugs of Hindostan. The actor, who was seen portraying the role of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, will be sporting a lean look in his next project.

Thugs of Hindostan, which is based on the novel Confessions of a Thug , is scheduled to release on Diwali next year. The film also features Jackie Shroff in a pivotal role.

Aamir Khan's last film Dangal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Actor. The movie was declared tax-free in six states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh.

The Lagaan actor will next be seen in Secret Superstar. The film is being directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aamir Khan and his wife, Kiran Rao. The movie also features Zaira Wasim, Meher Vij in lead roles. Secret Superstar is slated to release on August 4.
 

