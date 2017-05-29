Advertisement
Thugs Of Hindostan: Logo Of Amitabh Bachchan And Aamir Khan's Film Unveiled

  | May 29, 2017 16:40 IST (New Delhi)
Thugs Of Hindostan

The logo of Thugs Of Hindostan (Image courtesy: Taran Adarsh)

Highlights

  • Thugs Of Hindostan will be directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya
  • Thugs Of Hindostan is scheduled for release on Diwali next year
  • Earlier this month, Katrina Kaif joined the cast of Thugs Of Hindostan
The logo of Thugs Of Hindostan, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan, has finally been unveiled by the makers of the film. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the logo on social media on Monday. The film will be directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced under Yash Raj Films banner. Thugs Of Hindostan marks Aamir's first film with Amitabh Bachchan. The movie, which is scheduled for release on Diwali next year, is scheduled to go on floors from June 1. Earlier this month, Katrina Kaif joined the cast of Thugs Of Hindostan. The 33-year-old actress was welcomed on board by her Dhoom 3 co-star Aamir Khan.

See the logo of Thugs Of Hindostan here:
 


Thugs Of Hindostan also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, who co-starred with Aamir Khan in the 2016 hit-film Dangal. In a recent interview to news agency IANS, the 25-year-old actress said that getting a role in Thugs Of Hindostan was difficult. "After Dangal, I was back to square one. For Thugs Of Hindostan also, I had to go through multiple rounds of auditions till I got the film. So, we can do several films, but every film will be like a first - at least it is so for me because you start from scratch," IANS quoted Fatima as saying.

Recently, makers of the film shared a picture of Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and director Vijay Krishna Acharya. In the photograph, the trio can be seen engrossed in the script of the film. See pic here:
aamir amitabh bachchan

Thugs Of Hindostan: Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan photographed together

Thugs Of Hindostan marks Aamir Khan's second collaboration with filmmaker Vijay Krishna Acharya. They have previously worked together in 2013 film Dhoom 3.

(With IANS inputs)

 

