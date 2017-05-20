Advertisement
Tiger Shroff In Rambo Remake. What Sylvester Stallone Says

Tiger Shroff in Rambo remake: News has reached the actual Rambo who appears slightly apprehensive about the new version of the movie, that contributed majorly in making him the star he is

  | May 20, 2017 14:01 IST (New Delhi)
Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff in a poster of the Hindi remake of Rambo (courtesy iTIGERSHROFF)

Highlights

  • 'Humbled and blessed to step into his shoes,' tweeted Tiger
  • 'I read recently they are remaking Rambo in India,' said Stallone
  • 'Hope they don't wreck it,' he added
If playing a superhero was not enough, Tiger Shroff is all set to step into the shoes of Sylvester Stallone in the Bollywood remake of the action hero's classic film series. The first poster of Siddharth Anand's Rambo remake features an angry looking Tiger Shroff in a strikingly similar appearance to that of Stallone as Rambo. Tiger, who is known to perform his own action stunts, paid a tribute of sorts to Stallone while sharing the poster and wrote: "Grew up on this character, humbled and blessed to step into his shoes years later." Meanwhile, news has reached the actual Rambo who appears slightly apprehensive about the new version of the movie, that contributed majorly in making him the star he is. "I read recently they are remaking Rambo in India. Great character. Hope they don't wreck it," he posted on Instagram.
 
 

I read recently they are remaking Rambo in India !! .. Great character.. hope they don't wreck it .

A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on



Here's the poster of Rambo, in which Tiger features in the signature Rambo pose against the backdrop of an ammo battle.
 

Tiger Shroff received a shout-out from actress Bipasha Basu, who appeared excited for the remake. Siddharth and Tiger, you have Bipasha's best wishes.
 

Meanwhile, the new poster of Rambo excited Tiger Shroff fans on Twitter. "No one can replace Sylvester Stallone's character except Tiger Shroff. He is the only hero who can do that kind of role," read a tweet while Tiger is the "perfect man for the role," said another.
 
 
 
 

Talking about his new film, the Baaghi star told news agency IANS: "Being a martial artist and a huge action movie buff since childhood, this all seems very surreal, and I'm very grateful for this opportunity. By no means do I believe I can replace the legendary Sylvester Stallone; however, I do feel that somehow this is something I've been preparing for since childhood."

The film is expected to go on floors next year and is reported to release by the end of 2018. Siddharth Anand, who directs Tiger Shroff in the Hindi remake of Rambo, had also helmed Bang Bang!, the Hindi version of Tom Cruise's Knight And Day.
 

 

