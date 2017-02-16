Tiger Shroff Pays Tribute To Father Jackie Shroff In Munna Michael Song Ding Dang

Tiger has been styled in a way that he resembles Jackie Shroff. "We styled Tiger in a manner similar to his father back in the day. The dance moves have also been designed keeping Jaggu dada in mind. Tiger somewhat looks like his dad from Hero. He has even spoken in that lukkha lingo and does it well," director Sabbir Khan told IANS.
Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff further told IANS that her son and her husband Jackie share personality traits and features. "When I saw the 'Munna Michael' song that he shot for last week, I was stunned. He has paid homage to Jackie and how! Tiger totally reminds me of Jackie from Hero, particularly the stubble, hairdo, his eyes and the clothes. It's amazing how he's pulled it off," she said.
For Munna Michael, Tiger Shroff and Sabbir Khan have collaborated for the third time after Heropanti and Baaghi. The plot revolves around a young man called Munna (Tiger Shroff), who from a young age was a big fan of the star Michael Jackson. The film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles Munna Michael releases on July 7.
(With IANS inputs)