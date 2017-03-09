Tiger Shroff responds to Ram Gopal Varma's 'machoism' comment

Ram Gopal Varma had posted a picture of the actor on Twitter, captioned: "U are great at martial arts but if BRUCE LEE ever posed like a bikini babe like u he wouldn't hav bcm BRUCE LEE..Please think(sic)." The Satya director even advised Tiger Shroff to learn 'machoism' from his father.
Check out what Ram Gopal Varma had tweeted about Tiger Shroff:
@iTIGERSHROFF U are great at martial arts but if BRUCE LEE ever posed like a bikini babe like u he wouldn't hav bcm BRUCE LEE..Please think pic.twitter.com/4Y8jvOP77T? Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 2, 2017
@iTIGERSHROFF Please learn machoism from @bindasbhidu who even without martial arts poses more like a man and never like this pic.twitter.com/4NzLg3cjUZ? Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 2, 2017
@iTIGERSHROFF u might have a six pack of muscle groups better than @bindasbhidu but his eyes and body language have far better many groups pic.twitter.com/aKZMV4YgOW? Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 2, 2017
@ITigershroff Truly real men like Bruce Lee and @bindasbhidu don't ever pose in a Urmilaish way pic.twitter.com/Y2GA00Bqw0? Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 2, 2017
Hey @bindasbhidu all my tweets on @iTIGERSHROFF are purely as ur fan and not otherwise ..please tell this to @AyeshaShroff and him pic.twitter.com/9a53ogH4b9? Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 2, 2017
Ram Gopal Varma has worked with Tiger's father, Jackie Shroff in Rangeela and is currently filming Sarkar 3 with the 60-year-old actor.
Sarkar 3, directed by Ram Gopal Varma, is the third installment of Sarkar film series. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Ronit Roy, Manoj Bajpayee, Amit Sadh and Yami Gautam.
Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff, who was last seen in the 2016 movie A Flying Jatt, will next be seen in Sabbir Khan's Munna Michael along with Sana Saeed and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
(With PTI inputs)