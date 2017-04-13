Tiger Shroff's Action Stunts 'Inspired' By This Video Game

Talking about his childhood and justifying the reason behind being chosen as the brand ambassador of the new channel, Tiger Shroff was quoted by IANS as saying: "I love children and watching cartoons. I am a child at heart. I used to play a lot of football in childhood. I was involved in athletics. I was very active those days and I used to watch cartoons but play very less video games. I used to look up to superheroes."
Tiger Shroff is currently shooting for a dance movie Munna Michael, also starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The actor has filmed a song Ding Dang for Munna Michael, which he said will be a tribute to his father and veteran actor Jackie Shroff. He was recently spotted setting the stage on fire during a performance at the IPL opening ceremony at Rajkot.
(With IANS inputs)