Tiger Zinda Hai: Katrina Kaif Adorably Photobombs Salman Khan. See Pic

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan's new picture from Tiger Zinda Hai sets is simply adorable

  | May 12, 2017 21:17 IST (New Delhi)
Katrina Kaif

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif on the sets of Tiger Zinda Hai (Courtesy: aliabbaszafar)

Highlights

  • "Very serious Katrina and super focused Salman," wrote Ali Abbas Zafar
  • Tiger Zinda Hai is being currently shot in Abu Dhabi
  • The film is a sequel 2012's Ek Tha Tiger
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are currently filming Tiger Zinda Hai, but amidst the busy shooting schedules, the actress has made sure to enjoy the time to the fullest and director Ali Abbas Zafar's latest Instagram post is a proof of that. In the picture, a 'very serious' Katrina adorably photobombs 'super focussed' Salman. "Very#serious @katrinakaif & super focused @beingsalmankhan #behind the sc @tigerzindahai #friday feelings," Ali Abbas Zafar captioned his post. Tiger Zinda Hai is being currently shot in Abu Dhabi. Katrina too shared some of her own behind-the-scenes moment. The first shooting schedule was completed in Austria last month.

Check out Katrina and Salman's picture here:
 

Isn't it cute?

Here are some pictures from Katrina's Tiger Zinda Hai diaries, which you don't want to miss.
 
 

Tiger time ... in the desert ....

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

 
 

Abu Dhabi . #TigerZindaHai . Aliiiiiiii

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

 
 

Flower power ( it was Reza's idea ) #AbuDhabi #TigerZindaHai

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on



Tiger Zinda Hai is the sequel to Salman and Katrina's 2012 blockbuster film Ek Tha Tiger, in which Salman played the role of an Indian intelligence officer while Katrina featured as his Pakistani counterpart. Both the actors are reprising their roles. The film was directed by Kabir Khan and now, Ali Abbas Zafar is making the second part. Ali has earlier directed Salman in Sultan and Katrina in Mere Brother Ki Dulhan.

Tiger Zinda Hai is scheduled to release during Christmas. Meanwhile, Salman Khan's Tubelight, directed by Kabir Khan, hits the screens on June 25 while Katrina Kaif is awaiting the release of Jagga Jasoos, opposite Ranbir Kapoor. On Thursday, Aamir Khan revealed that Katrina will also be a part of his upcoming film Thugs Of Hindostan, which also features Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh.
 

 

