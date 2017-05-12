Tiger Zinda Hai: Katrina Kaif Adorably Photobombs Salman Khan. See Pic

Check out Katrina and Salman's picture here:
A very serious Katrina kaif and super focused @BeingSalmanKhan on the set of @TigerZindaHai#behind the scenes. Friday Feelings :) pic.twitter.com/YC8hn5g1YT? ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) May 12, 2017
Isn't it cute?
Here are some pictures from Katrina's Tiger Zinda Hai diaries, which you don't want to miss.
Tiger Zinda Hai is the sequel to Salman and Katrina's 2012 blockbuster film Ek Tha Tiger, in which Salman played the role of an Indian intelligence officer while Katrina featured as his Pakistani counterpart. Both the actors are reprising their roles. The film was directed by Kabir Khan and now, Ali Abbas Zafar is making the second part. Ali has earlier directed Salman in Sultan and Katrina in Mere Brother Ki Dulhan.
Tiger Zinda Hai is scheduled to release during Christmas. Meanwhile, Salman Khan's Tubelight, directed by Kabir Khan, hits the screens on June 25 while Katrina Kaif is awaiting the release of Jagga Jasoos, opposite Ranbir Kapoor. On Thursday, Aamir Khan revealed that Katrina will also be a part of his upcoming film Thugs Of Hindostan, which also features Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh.