Tiger Zinda Hai's Abu Dhabi Shoot To Begin From Thursday

Director Ali Abbas Zafar shared a picture of Abu Dhabi and wrote, "Last day of location scout @TigerZindaHai. Shoot begins tomorrow, once again nervous and excited"

  | May 03, 2017 17:46 IST (New Delhi)
Tiger Zinda Hai

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in Tiger Zinda Hai. (Image courtesy: Salman Khan

  • Tiger Zinda Hai will also feature Pink actor Angad Bedi
  • The team completed the Austria and Morocco shoot earlier
  • The film will release in Christmas this year
i>Tiger Zinda Hai, featuring actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, will begin its fourth leg of shoot in Abu Dhabi from Thursday. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will reprise their roles of an Indian secret agent and a Pakistani spy respectively, in Tiger Zinda Hai, a sequel to Kabir Khan's Ek Tha Tiger. While director Ali Abbas Zafar is busy scouting for the locations, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are soon to join the cast. The Sultan director who has been giving us a sneak peek of the upcoming film through several on location photographs, shared a picture on Twitter. He wrote: "Last day of location scout @TigerZindaHai. Shoot begins from tomorrow, once again nervous and excited." Tiger Zinda Hai recently completed its Morocco, Vienna and Mumbai schedules.
 

Tiger Zinda Hai will also feature Pink actor Angad Bedi. Ali Abbas Zafar welcomed the actor to the team with this post. The film also stars Paresh Rawal and Kumud Mishra.
 

It has been extremes of temperature that the team of Tiger Zinda Hai has been working in. From the freezing cold and snowcapped mountains of Austria to the deserts of Abu Dhabi, here's a sneak-peek of behind the scenes through these pictures.
 
 

Talking about behind the scenes posts, how can we forget Katrina Kaif's most recent Instagram post of the Tiger Zinda Hai team at the YRF studios in Mumbai? The actress posted a picture of the crew, including director Ali Abbas Zafar, engaged in a board game on Tuesday. And guess who had clicked the picture? It was filmmaker Aditya Chopra. The actress also accompanied the post with a funny hashtag, #adityachopradoesexist. Aditya Chopra is rarely filmed by media. Well, we must say that Katrina had nailed it.
 
 

Hard at work , prep time for Tiger Zinda Hai at yrf . Photography by Aditya Chopra #adityachopradoesexist

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on



Ali Abbas Zafar directed Salman Khan in the blockbuster Sultan last year.

 

