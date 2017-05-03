Tiger Zinda Hai's Abu Dhabi Shoot To Begin From Thursday

Last day of location scout @TigerZindaHai . Shoot begins tmrw, once again nervous and excited pic.twitter.com/UCeGhHwa4x ? ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) May 3, 2017

Been friends for long and finally working together @Imangadbedi , welcome to @TigerZindaHai brother ... ? ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) April 25, 2017

From minus 20 to plus 45 degrees , journey of @TigerZindaHai continues ..... pic.twitter.com/Pm7RLPRuPj ? ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) April 23, 2017

Freezing journey comes to end as @BeingSalmanKhan wraps 1st shooting schedule of @TigerZindaHai in Tyrol , Austria pic.twitter.com/V63vnDNrkE ? ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) March 30, 2017

Hard at work , prep time for Tiger Zinda Hai at yrf . Photography by Aditya Chopra #adityachopradoesexist A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on May 2, 2017 at 6:58am PDT

i>Tiger Zinda Hai, featuring actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, will begin its fourth leg of shoot in Abu Dhabi from Thursday. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will reprise their roles of an Indian secret agent and a Pakistani spy respectively, in, a sequel to Kabir Khan's. While director Ali Abbas Zafar is busy scouting for the locations, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are soon to join the cast. Thedirector who has been giving us a sneak peek of the upcoming film through several on location photographs, shared a picture on Twitter. He wrote: "Last day of location scout @TigerZindaHai. Shoot begins from tomorrow, once again nervous and excited."recently completed its Morocco, Vienna and Mumbai schedules.will also featureactor Angad Bedi. Ali Abbas Zafar welcomed the actor to the team with this post. The film also stars Paresh Rawal and Kumud Mishra.It has been extremes of temperature that the team ofhas been working in. From the freezing cold and snowcapped mountains of Austria to the deserts of Abu Dhabi, here's a sneak-peek of behind the scenes through these pictures.Talking about behind the scenes posts, how can we forget Katrina Kaif's most recent Instagram post of theteam at the YRF studios in Mumbai? The actress posted a picture of the crew, including director Ali Abbas Zafar, engaged in a board game on Tuesday. And guess who had clicked the picture? It was filmmaker Aditya Chopra. The actress also accompanied the post with a funny hashtag, #adityachopradoesexist. Aditya Chopra is rarely filmed by media. Well, we must say that Katrina had nailed it.Ali Abbas Zafar directed Salman Khan in the blockbusterlast year.