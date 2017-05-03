Tiger Zinda Hai's Abu Dhabi Shoot To Begin From Thursday

Last day of location scout @TigerZindaHai . Shoot begins tmrw, once again nervous and excited pic.twitter.com/UCeGhHwa4x? ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) May 3, 2017
Tiger Zinda Hai will also feature Pink actor Angad Bedi. Ali Abbas Zafar welcomed the actor to the team with this post. The film also stars Paresh Rawal and Kumud Mishra.
Been friends for long and finally working together @Imangadbedi , welcome to @TigerZindaHai brother ...? ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) April 25, 2017
It has been extremes of temperature that the team of Tiger Zinda Hai has been working in. From the freezing cold and snowcapped mountains of Austria to the deserts of Abu Dhabi, here's a sneak-peek of behind the scenes through these pictures.
From minus 20 to plus 45 degrees , journey of @TigerZindaHai continues ..... pic.twitter.com/Pm7RLPRuPj? ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) April 23, 2017
Freezing journey comes to end as @BeingSalmanKhan wraps 1st shooting schedule of @TigerZindaHai in Tyrol , Austria pic.twitter.com/V63vnDNrkE? ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) March 30, 2017
Talking about behind the scenes posts, how can we forget Katrina Kaif's most recent Instagram post of the Tiger Zinda Hai team at the YRF studios in Mumbai? The actress posted a picture of the crew, including director Ali Abbas Zafar, engaged in a board game on Tuesday. And guess who had clicked the picture? It was filmmaker Aditya Chopra. The actress also accompanied the post with a funny hashtag, #adityachopradoesexist. Aditya Chopra is rarely filmed by media. Well, we must say that Katrina had nailed it.
Ali Abbas Zafar directed Salman Khan in the blockbuster Sultan last year.