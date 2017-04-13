Tigmanshu Dhulia To Direct Biopic On Indian Cricketer Baloo Palwankar

"Tigmanshu had read a book by Ramachandra Guha which had a chapter about Baloo. He asked me to read it too because the story was absolutely fascinating. He not only played cricket but also entered politics later. His life is worth putting on the big screen," PTI quoted producer Priti Sinha as saying. Despite of being one of the finest cricketers of his time, Palwankar Baloo was not allowed to lead the team as a captain because he belonged to a lower caste. Baloo Palwankar, who was a left-arm spinner, played for the Hindu Gymkhana Club in the early 1900s.
Speaking to PTI, the producer of the film said that a no objection certificate from Palwankar Baloo's family had been obtained. The makers of the film are reportedly looking to cast an A-list Bollywood celebrity.
Tigmanshu Dhulia directed his first feature film in 2003, titled, Haasil. He gained international recognition with his 2010 movie Paan Singh Tomar. The film, which starred Irrfan Khan in lead role, was premiered at the 2010 British Film Institute London Film Festival. At the 60th National Film Awards, Paan Singh Tomar won the Best Feature Film and the Best Actor award.
(With PTI inputs)