Today's Big Release: Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Celebs are excited for the release of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Are you?
Meanwhile, Dhanush and Kajol's film Velaiilla Pattadhari 2or VIP 2 also hits the screens today but only in Tamil and Telugu. The film's Hindi version (which is named Lalkar) will release on August 18. The Soundarya Rajinikanth-directed film is a sequel to Dhanush's 2014 Velaiilla Pattadhari. VIP 2 is also special because Kajol returned to Tamil cinema after two decades and it also her first film after 2015's Dilwale, which tanked at the box office .
Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 starts right after the first film. Raghuvaran is now happily married to Shalini (Amala Paul) and he's also a successful civil engineer. Enter Vasundhara (Kajol), who is Raghuvaran's boss and wants to dictate the terms of Raghuvaran's services. You remember Raghuvaran? The audience awaits Vasundhara vs Raghuvaran in VIP 2.
Charlize Theron and James McAvoy's Atomic Blonde, directed by David Leitch also releases today.