Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawans Film Releasing Today

Watch the trailer of Badrinath Ki Dulhania:
Alia and Varun promoted their new film on a large scale and travelling to cities across the country and made several appearances on television reality shows.
All the songs of the film are already a hit and Tamma Tamma, a remixed version of the Nineties hit song from Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt's film Thanedaar has topped the chartbusters and has been the talking point of the promotions of Badrinath Ki Duhania.
Of her role, Alia told news agency IANS, "Badrinath Ki Dulhania was challenging because it is (set) in a different place altogether. I am playing a girl from Kota. She is a small-town girl and very different from other characters that I have played. Through such films, you have to make the audience smile and cry at the same time -- that itself is a challenge."
The film also stars Gauahar Khan, Shweta Basu Prasad and Mohit Marwah.
Down south, Tamil film Engitta Modhathey will also hit the screens. The film features Natarajan Subramaniam, Rajaji, Parvathy Nair and Sanchita Shetty.
Friday will also witness the release of Hollywood films Kidnap, Kong: Skull Island, Personal Shopper, The Wall and All Nighter.