Today's Big Release: Anushka Sharma's Phillauri

Anushka promoted the film on a large scale. Here memes on social media were most-talked about in the past few weeks. Shashi, the ghost bride's last stop was Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai residence Mannat.
Meanwhile, in Anaarkali of Aarah, Swara Bhaskar, stars as a feisty singer from Bihar, who gets into trouble with a powerful politician. She pays Anaarkali, an independent dancer-singer, who struggles to make a living. The film is directed by Avinash Das. Earlier in March, a police complaint was filed by the film's producers of regarding some leaked scenes of the film. They suspected a team member to be the culprit for the leak. "We suspect that a few critical scenes of the film have released in digital and social media platforms. These have been on media for at least three days. This act is criminal in intent and aimed at sabotaging the film and ensuring that the producer loses the investment of Rs 6 crore made on this film," news agency IANS quoted a copy of the police complaint.
Hollywood film Chip also releases today. It stars Dax Shepard, Kristen Ball.