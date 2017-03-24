Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Today's Big Release: Anushka Sharma's Phillauri

In Phillauri, Anushka Sharma stars as Shashi, a ghost, who accidentally gets married to an NRI

  | March 24, 2017 11:36 IST (New Delhi)
Phillauri

Anushka Sharma in Phillauri

Anushka Sharma's Phillauri and Swara Bhaskar's Anaarkali of Aarah hits the screens today, Friday, March 24. In Phillauri stars as Shashi, a ghost bride. In the first half, the actress is seen opposite Diljit Dosanjh, who plays her love interest. In the later half, Shashi, the ghost, begins to haunt Suraj Sharma, an NRI who gets married to a tree as he is a maanglik and Shashi is the ghost stuck in the tree. A special screening of the film was organised for Bollywood on Wednesday. Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra were the stars who attended the screening. Anushka received good reviews for her film from her colleagues. Phillauri is Anushka Sharma's second production venture. It is directed by debutant Anshai Lal.

Anushka promoted the film on a large scale. Here memes on social media were most-talked about in the past few weeks. Shashi, the ghost bride's last stop was Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai residence Mannat.

Meanwhile, in Anaarkali of Aarah, Swara Bhaskar, stars as a feisty singer from Bihar, who gets into trouble with a powerful politician. She pays Anaarkali, an independent dancer-singer, who struggles to make a living. The film is directed by Avinash Das. Earlier in March, a police complaint was filed by the film's producers of regarding some leaked scenes of the film. They suspected a team member to be the culprit for the leak. "We suspect that a few critical scenes of the film have released in digital and social media platforms. These have been on media for at least three days. This act is criminal in intent and aimed at sabotaging the film and ensuring that the producer loses the investment of Rs 6 crore made on this film," news agency IANS quoted a copy of the police complaint.

Hollywood film Chip also releases today. It stars Dax Shepard, Kristen Ball.
 

Highlights

  • Phillauri received positive response from Bollywood
  • Swara Bhaskar's Anaarkali of Aarah hits the screens with Phillauri
  • Hollywood film Chip also releases today
 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement