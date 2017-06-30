Today's Big Release: Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha, The Big Sick

Meanwhile, Hollywood film The Big Sick also releases today. The film is based on the relationship of Pakistani stand-up comedian Kumail Nanjiani and his American wife Emily Gordon. Kumail Nanjiani stars as himself and has also written the film's screenplay. The Big Sick also features Bollywood actor Anupam Kher in a pivotal role. The Big Sick opened at the Sundance Film Festival in January this year.
Hollywood is also presenting action film Baby Driver, which is written and directed by Edgar Wright. Ansel Elgort plays the role of Baby, a young getaway driver who is coerced to work for a kingpin in exchange for the start of a better life. The film also stars Lily James, Kevin Spacey, Jamie Foxx and Jon Hamm.
Tamil film Ivan Thanthiran, Marathi film Andya Cha Funda, Malayalam film Thondimuthalum Dhriksakshiyum and Punjabi film Great Sardaar will represent the regional section today.