Today's Big Release: Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha, The Big Sick

This week's Bollywood release is not as grand as Salman Khan's, which hit the screens last week., which is directed by Suneel Darshan (and), hits the screens today.stars Upen Patel, Natasha Fernandez and Shiv Darshan (Suneel Darshan's son). Natasha (Natasha Fernandez), who is engaged to Sunny (Upen Patel), is infatuated with Devdhar (Shiv Darshan), who helps at her family estate. But here's the twist no one knows if Devdhar exists or is he a figment of Natasha's imagination.Meanwhile, Hollywood filmalso releases today. The film is based on the relationship of Pakistani stand-up comedian Kumail Nanjiani and his American wife Emily Gordon. Kumail Nanjiani stars as himself and has also written the film's screenplay.also features Bollywood actor Anupam Kher in a pivotal role.opened at the Sundance Film Festival in January this year.Hollywood is also presenting action film, which is written and directed by Edgar Wright. Ansel Elgort plays the role of Baby, a young getaway driver who is coerced to work for a kingpin in exchange for the start of a better life. The film also stars Lily James, Kevin Spacey, Jamie Foxx and Jon Hamm.Tamil film, Marathi film, Malayalam filmand Punjabi filmwill represent the regional section today.