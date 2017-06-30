Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Today's Big Release: Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha, The Big Sick

Upen Patel's Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha releases along with Anupam Kher's Hollywood film The Big Sick

  | June 30, 2017 07:35 IST (New Delhi)
Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha

Shiv Darshan and Natasha Fernandez in Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha

Highlights

  • The Big Sick is the story of Pakistani stand-up comedian Kumail Nanjiani
  • The Big Sick premiered at Sundance Film Festival
  • Hollywood film Baby Driver will also release today
This week's Bollywood release is not as grand as Salman Khan's Tubelight, which hit the screens last week. Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha, which is directed by Suneel Darshan (Barsaat and Talaash: The Hunt Begins...), hits the screens today. Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha stars Upen Patel, Natasha Fernandez and Shiv Darshan (Suneel Darshan's son). Natasha (Natasha Fernandez), who is engaged to Sunny (Upen Patel), is infatuated with Devdhar (Shiv Darshan), who helps at her family estate. But here's the twist no one knows if Devdhar exists or is he a figment of Natasha's imagination.

Meanwhile, Hollywood film The Big Sick also releases today. The film is based on the relationship of Pakistani stand-up comedian Kumail Nanjiani and his American wife Emily Gordon. Kumail Nanjiani stars as himself and has also written the film's screenplay. The Big Sick also features Bollywood actor Anupam Kher in a pivotal role. The Big Sick opened at the Sundance Film Festival in January this year.

Hollywood is also presenting action film Baby Driver, which is written and directed by Edgar Wright. Ansel Elgort plays the role of Baby, a young getaway driver who is coerced to work for a kingpin in exchange for the start of a better life. The film also stars Lily James, Kevin Spacey, Jamie Foxx and Jon Hamm.

Tamil film Ivan Thanthiran, Marathi film Andya Cha Funda, Malayalam film Thondimuthalum Dhriksakshiyum and Punjabi film Great Sardaar will represent the regional section today.

 

RelatedStories

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement