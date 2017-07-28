Today's Big Release: Indu Sarkar And Mubarakan

Speaking to NDTV, Mr Bhandarkar reiterated the Emergency is just used as a backdrop to flesh out a love story during testing times. He said that all the information about Emergency used in his film is available in documentaries and books too. "I don't why don't I have my freedom of expression when people have written books about it? Why not approve a film also? Why are you trying to put obstacles for a film?" he said.
On a lighter note, Anees Bazmee's Mubarakan, starring Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty also hits the screens today. The wedding dramedy features Arjun in a double role. He plays Charan, who is engaged to his lookalike Karan's girlfriend while Karan is engaged to Charan's girlfriend. The only person who can fix the comedy of errors is Karan and Charan's uncle Kartar Singh, played by Anil Kapoor.
Backed with peppy music and comic dialogues, Mubarakan is all set to tickle your funny bone.
Another period film releasing this week is Raag Desh, directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia. Raag Desh features Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh and Mohit Marwah. The film is based on the trial and court martial of Indian National Army (founded by Subhash Chandra Bose) officers Colonels Prem Sehgal and Gurbaksh Singh Dhillon and Major Shah Nawaz Khan.
The other films releasing week are Baarat Company and Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.