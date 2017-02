Today's Big Release: Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan's Rangoon

Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's much-anticipated film Rangoon releases today, February 24. The film, an intense love triangle is set in the backdrop of World War II in Burma. Kangana stars as a 1940's actress named Miss Julia who is torn between two men - her producer and paramour Rustom Billimoria (Saif Ali Khan) and a soldier named Nawab Malik (Shahid Kapoor).is directed by Vishal Bharadwaj is filmed in the inaccessible locations in Arunachal Pradesh, under difficult conditions. A special screening of the film was organised on Wednesday for Bollywood. The celebs who attended the screening were of the opinion that the Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut have delivered a stellar performance. Rangoon is Kangana's first film with Vishal Bhardwaj , Saif's second and Shahid's third. Mr Bhardwaj previously directed Saif Ali Khan inand Shahid inandSpeaking about his ambitious project, director Vishal Bhardwaj told news agency PTI that he is happy that the film is releasing on schedule. "It's a very strange feeling that you've lived with a dream for seven years and now it's no more yours. It's that of the audience. To see it come alive on the big screen is a very happy feeling."Earlier this week, Kareena Kapoor watchedand said that the film starred 'three stellar actors'- Kangana, Shahid and Saif. Kareena had worked with Mr Bharadwaj inalong with husband Saif.Vishal Bharadwaj'sopens with M Night Shyamalan's. The Oscar-nominatedstarring Dev Patel also releases in India today.