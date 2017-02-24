Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Today's Big Release: Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan's Rangoon

Vishal Bhardwaj's Rangoon opens with Split and the Oscar-nominated Lion starring Dev Patel

  | February 24, 2017 07:44 IST (New Delhi)
Rangoon

Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor in a still from Rangoon

Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's much-anticipated film Rangoon releases today, February 24. The film, an intense love triangle is set in the backdrop of World War II in Burma. Kangana stars as a 1940's actress named Miss Julia who is torn between two men - her producer and paramour Rustom Billimoria (Saif Ali Khan) and a soldier named Nawab Malik (Shahid Kapoor). Rangoon is directed by Vishal Bharadwaj is filmed in the inaccessible locations in Arunachal Pradesh, under difficult conditions. A special screening of the film was organised on Wednesday for Bollywood. The celebs who attended the screening were of the opinion that the Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut have delivered a stellar performance.

Rangoon is Kangana's first film with Vishal Bhardwaj, Saif's second and Shahid's third. Mr Bhardwaj previously directed Saif Ali Khan in Omkara and Shahid in Kaminey and Haider.

Speaking about his ambitious project, director Vishal Bhardwaj told news agency PTI that he is happy that the film is releasing on schedule. "It's a very strange feeling that you've lived with a dream for seven years and now it's no more yours. It's that of the audience. To see it come alive on the big screen is a very happy feeling."

Earlier this week, Kareena Kapoor watched Rangoon and said that the film starred 'three stellar actors'- Kangana, Shahid and Saif. Kareena had worked with Mr Bharadwaj in Omkara along with husband Saif.

Vishal Bharadwaj's Rangoon opens with M Night Shyamalan's Split. The Oscar-nominated Lion starring Dev Patel also releases in India today.
 

Highlights

  • Rangoon is an intense love triangle set in World War II
  • A special screening of Rangoon was organised on Wednesday
  • Rangoon is directed by Vishal Bharadwaj
 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement