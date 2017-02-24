Today's Big Release: Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan's Rangoon

Rangoon is Kangana's first film with Vishal Bhardwaj, Saif's second and Shahid's third. Mr Bhardwaj previously directed Saif Ali Khan in Omkara and Shahid in Kaminey and Haider.
Speaking about his ambitious project, director Vishal Bhardwaj told news agency PTI that he is happy that the film is releasing on schedule. "It's a very strange feeling that you've lived with a dream for seven years and now it's no more yours. It's that of the audience. To see it come alive on the big screen is a very happy feeling."
Earlier this week, Kareena Kapoor watched Rangoon and said that the film starred 'three stellar actors'- Kangana, Shahid and Saif. Kareena had worked with Mr Bharadwaj in Omkara along with husband Saif.
Vishal Bharadwaj's Rangoon opens with M Night Shyamalan's Split. The Oscar-nominated Lion starring Dev Patel also releases in India today.