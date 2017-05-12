Today's Big Release: Meri Pyaari Bindu And Sarkar 3

Parineeti Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana'sand Amitabh Bachchan'shits the screens today (May 12).is romantic comedy whileis a serious film. Akshay Roy'sis Parineeti and Ayushmann's first film together. Parineeti stars as Bindu, an aspiring singer while Ayushmann stars as Bengali writer Abhimanyu Roy.tracks Bindu and Abhimanyu Roy's love story. Of the film, theactress earlier told news agency IANS, "It was really one of the sweetest films that I read. The moment I read the script I felt this was the character that I wanted to play. The film is full of nostalgia. It has a lot of old songs which are associated with various chapters in our lives. I connected a lot to the film, so I thought I should be a part of it."Meanwhile, in, Big B returns as Subhash Nagre, 'Angrier Than Ever.' The Ram Gopal Varma directed project is the third film infranchise. Big B co-stars with Yami Gautam, Amit Sadh, Manoj Bajpayee and Jackie Shroff in. Yami plays Annu Karkare, who is bent on revenge after Subhash Nagre's destroyed her family. Amit stars as Shivaji, Subhash Nagre's grandson. Abhishek Bachchan, who was a part of the previous two films, is not reprising his role this time.series is full of grey characters. There is no hero or villain. Everyone believes in their own conviction and what they stand for. So to describe anyone as positive or negative is not right," Ram Gopal Varma told PTI.In Hollywood, Ridley Scott'salso releases today.(With agencies inputs)