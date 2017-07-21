Today's Big Release: Much-Awaited Lipstick Under My Burkha

Lipstick Under My Burkha had a bumpy start in India after the Censor Board refused to certify it. Only after in the intervention of the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal did Lipstick Under My Burkha get an 'A' certificate and a release date. Alankrita told news agency AFP that it is a 'victory for women's rights.' She said: "It's not just about my film and our cast and crew. If it had not released (then) that would have set a precedent that it's okay to gag 50 percent of the population."
Meanwhile, movie-goers can also watch Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's dance-off in Munna Michael. The Sabbir Khan-directed film is the story of a street dancer Munna (Tiger Shroff), who perfectly copies the dance moves of King of Pop Michael Jackson. A dance competition organised by Mahinder Fauji (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) changes Munna's life. The film also launches actress Nidhhi Agerwal.
Christopher Nolan's war thriller Dunkirk also hits the screens today. The film stars Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jack Lowden and Harry Styles. Kavi Raz'sThe Black Prince, starring Satinder Sartaaj and Shabana Azmi, also releases today.