Today's Big Release: Riteish Deshmukh's Bank Chor

Bank Chor has been directed by Bumpy (who has also made Luv Ka The End with Punit Malhotra). The film is produced by Y-Films, a branch of the Aditya Chopra-owned Yash Raj Films. Bank Chor also features Baba Sehgal and Rhea Chakraborty.
Now, Hollywood.
Are you excited to meet Gru's evil (and filthy rich, like really, really rich) twin brother Dru in Despicable Me 3? Gru is a reformed man. Gru, who is now married to Lucy Wilde, raises Margot, Edith and Lucy with her and works for the Anti-Villain League. But Gru's past is catching up with him. Gru's brother Dru wants to collaborate with him for one last heist while Gru he is assigned to catch a notorious criminal Balthazar Bratt.
The adventures of Gru, his family and (not to forget) his minions is a must watch.
In Cars 3, Lightning McQueen must regain its former glory. Jackson Storm may have defeated him at the Piston Cup but their race is still on. Do you want to watch how Lightning strike again with help from Cruz Ramirez?