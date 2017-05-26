Today's Big Release - Sachin: A Billion Dreams And Pirates Of The Caribbean 5

A still from Sachin: A Billion Dreams and Pirates Of The Caribbean 5
Highlights
Sachin: A Billion Dreams is a documentary drama film on Sachin Tendulkar
Pirates Of The Caribbean 5 may the last part in the series
Javier Bardem stars as Johnny Depp's nemesis in the film
It's a day when cricket and cinema will merge like never before. Sachin: A Billion Dreams, a documentary drama on cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life releases today. Sachin: A Billion Dreams directed by James Erskine stars Sachin and his family - wife Anjali and children Sara and Arjun. In addition M S Dhoni and Virendra Sehwag also make special appearance for their colleague in the film. Sachin: A Billion Dreams maps Sachin Tendulkar's journey in the sport since he was all of 11 till the day he retired. Sachin became the youngest Test cricketer when he was just 16. The trailer released to massive fanfare in April and it was replete with snippets of Sachin's matches which will be no less than a treat for Sachin's fans.
The film also stars Orlando Bloom, who reprises the role of Will Turner while Brenton Thwaites will play the role of his onscreen son Henry. Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, directed Joachim Ronning and Espen Sandberg, also stars Kaya Scodelario, Kevin McNally and Geoffrey Rush.
