Today's Big Release: Salman Khan's Tubelight

Salman Khan's Tubelight is set against the backdrop of Indo-China war (1962). Sohail Khan and child artiste Matin Rey Tangu co-star with Salman in the film

  | June 23, 2017 07:16 IST (New Delhi)
Salman Khan

Salman Khan in Tubelight (Image courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

Highlights

  • Tubelight is Salman first release after 2016's Sultan
  • In US, the film will release across 1,200 screens
  • Tubelight is directed by Kabir Khan
Salman Khan's Tubelight releases today. The film is set against the backdrop of Indo-China war (1962) and stars Salman as Laxman while Sohail Khan plays Bharat. The film marks the return of Salman and Sohail (real life brothers) to the big screen after a gap of eight years. Interestingly, the actors play brothers on screen as well. The film is a story of Laxman, Bharat and their little friend. Yes, Salman is the main highlight of the film but, his adorable co-star Matin Rey Tangu, 8, steals the limelight in the trailer and pictures shared by the actor, team Tubelight so far. (Including the film's event, where Matin was officially introduced).

Directed by Kabir Khan, Tubelight is Salman's third collaboration with the filmmaker after Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Tubelight also features Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and is the last film late actor Om Puri acted in.

All Salman and Shah Rukh Khan fans, here's a surprise awaiting for you. The Karan-Arjun of Bollywood have reunited for a film after over 15 years. Tubelight features Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo appearance. Of SRK's role, Salman told earlier told news agency IANS, "When Kabir Khan narrated the subject to me, he said, 'For this role we should get Shah Rukh'. So, when I called him and I told him that there is a small role in Tubelight which I would like you to do it, before completing my sentence, Shah Rukh said, 'I will do it'."

In US, Tubelight will hit across 1,200 screens, making it the biggest release for any Bollywood film abroad.
 

 

