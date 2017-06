Today's Big Release: Salman Khan's Tubelight

Salman Khan'sreleases today. The film is set against the backdrop of Indo-China war (1962) and stars Salman as Laxman while Sohail Khan plays Bharat. The film marks the return of Salman and Sohail (real life brothers) to the big screen after a gap of eight years . Interestingly, the actors play brothers on screen as well. The film is a story of Laxman, Bharat and their little friend. Yes, Salman is the main highlight of the film but, his adorable co-star Matin Rey Tangu, 8, steals the limelight in the trailer and pictures shared by the actor, teamso far. (Including the film's event, where Matin was officially introduced).Directed by Kabir Khan,is Salman's third collaboration with the filmmaker afterandalso features Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and is the last film late actor Om Puri acted in.All Salman and Shah Rukh Khan fans, here's a surprise awaiting for you. The Karan-Arjun of Bollywood have reunited for a film after over 15 years features Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo appearance. Of SRK's role, Salman told earlier told news agency IANS, "When Kabir Khan narrated the subject to me, he said, 'For this role we should get Shah Rukh'. So, when I called him and I told him that there is a small role inwhich I would like you to do it, before completing my sentence, Shah Rukh said, 'I will do it'."In US,will hit across 1,200 screens, making it the biggest release for any Bollywood film abroad.