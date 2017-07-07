Today's Big Release: Sridevi's MOM

The other Bollywood film releasing today is Paresh Rawal and Kartik Aryan's (the Pyar Ka Punchnama series) Guest Iin London. The film is a sequel (of sorts) to 2010 film Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge?, which featured Ajay Devgn and Konkona Sen Sharma along with Paresh Rawal. Guest Iin London is directed by Ashwni Dhir and will take forward the concept of its predecessor - an uninvited guest, who messes up the lives of his hosts and eventually becomes close to the family. How the makers plan to keep the concept fresh is the film's biggest task.
Meanwhile, Hollywood is offering Spider-Man: Homecoming to moviegoers. The film starring Tom Holland is a part of the Avenger series, as this Spider-Man made his first appearance for Marvel in Captain America: Civil War. He fought besides Iron Man (played by Robert Downey Jr), who will return the favour in Spider-Man: Homecoming.
Which movie(s) will you pick for this weekend? Tell us in comments.