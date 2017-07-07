Today's Big Release: Sridevi's MOM

Today Sridevi will show the power and wrath of vengeful mother in her new film. The Ravi Udyawar-directed film marks Sidevi's return to Hindi films after 2012's. The trailers and promotional material of Sridevi's film has intrigued critics and moviegoers alike and after Salman Khan's not-so-successful, Sridevi'spromises a busy ticket window over the weekend.also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna (last seen in 2014's). From the trailers we know that Sridevi plays the role of an aggrieved mother, whose daughter (her adopted daughter) has been brutalized by an influential lot. She's hell-bent on taking revenge. Somewhere in Sridevi's character's vendetta, features Nawazuddin Siddiqui - looking way too creepy.The other Bollywood film releasing today is Paresh Rawal and Kartik Aryan's (theseries). The film is a sequel (of sorts) to 2010 film, which featured Ajay Devgn and Konkona Sen Sharma along with Paresh Rawal.is directed by Ashwni Dhir and will take forward the concept of its predecessor - an uninvited guest, who messes up the lives of his hosts and eventually becomes close to the family. How the makers plan to keep the concept fresh is the film's biggest task.Meanwhile, Hollywood is offeringto moviegoers. The film starring Tom Holland is a part of theseries, as this Spider-Man made his first appearance for Marvel in. He fought besides Iron Man (played by Robert Downey Jr), who will return the favour inWhich movie(s) will you pick for this weekend? Tell us in comments.