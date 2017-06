Today's Big Release: Sushant Singh Rajput And Kriti Sanon's Raabta

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon'shits the screen today after winning the copyrights infringement case against Telugu film. The makers ofwithdrew their injunction plea a day before the film's release.like the S S Rajamouli-directedis a love story with the theme of reincarnation.producer Allu Aravind, like Twitter thought thatwas a copy of the film starring Ram Charan Teja. However, that chapter is now closed., directed by Dinesh Vijan, is the story of two lovers - played by Sushant and Kriti - who are separated by death (thanks to a conniving villain, played by Jim Sarbh). They meet again centuries later but will their love story finally get a happy ending? The answer is out on screens.is co-produced by Homi Adajania and T-Series' Bhushan Kumar. The film features Rajkummar Rao in cameo as a 327-year-old man (probably the only witness of Sushant and Kriti's love story). Actress Deepika Padukone, whom Homi Adajania considers his 'lucky charm,' has a special song appearance in theThis week's other big release is Rajkummar Rao and Shruti Haasan's. It yourlove story. Gattu (Rajkummar Rao) is in love with his neighbour Binny (Shruti Haasan), who has bro-zoned him because the locals perceive neighbours as brothers and sister. Will Gattu be able to convince Binny and others otherwise?From Hollywood, Tom Cruise'shits the screens today. Sofia Boutella plays the cursed Mummy in the film directed by Alex Kurtzman. The film also stars Annabelle Wallis and Jake Johnson.Other films releasing today areand