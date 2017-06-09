Today's Big Release: Sushant Singh Rajput And Kriti Sanon's Raabta

Raabta is co-produced by Homi Adajania and T-Series' Bhushan Kumar. The film features Rajkummar Rao in cameo as a 327-year-old man (probably the only witness of Sushant and Kriti's love story). Actress Deepika Padukone, whom Homi Adajania considers his 'lucky charm,' has a special song appearance in the Raabta.
This week's other big release is Rajkummar Rao and Shruti Haasan's Behen Hogi Teri. It your mohalle-wali love story. Gattu (Rajkummar Rao) is in love with his neighbour Binny (Shruti Haasan), who has bro-zoned him because the locals perceive neighbours as brothers and sister. Will Gattu be able to convince Binny and others otherwise?
From Hollywood, Tom Cruise's The Mummy hits the screens today. Sofia Boutella plays the cursed Mummy in the film directed by Alex Kurtzman. The film also stars Annabelle Wallis and Jake Johnson.
Other films releasing today are Ek Anokhi Dulhan Saavi and Love U Family.