Today's Big Release: Sushant Singh Rajput And Kriti Sanon's Raabta

Raabta is the story of two lovers - played by Sushant and Kriti - who are separated by death (thanks to a conniving villain, played by Jim Sarbh). They meet again centuries later but will their love story finally get a happy ending?

  June 09, 2017 07:40 IST
  • Raabta, cleared of the copyrights case, hits the screens today
  • Rajkummar Rao and Shruti Haasan's Behen Hogi Teri is a rom-com
  • Tom Cruise and Sofia Boutella's The Mummy also releases today
Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's Raabta hits the screen today after winning the copyrights infringement case against Telugu film Magadheera. The makers of Magadheera withdrew their injunction plea a day before the film's release. Raabta like the S S Rajamouli-directed Magadheera is a love story with the theme of reincarnation. Magadheera producer Allu Aravind, like Twitter thought that Raabta was a copy of the film starring Ram Charan Teja. However, that chapter is now closed. Raabta, directed by Dinesh Vijan, is the story of two lovers - played by Sushant and Kriti - who are separated by death (thanks to a conniving villain, played by Jim Sarbh). They meet again centuries later but will their love story finally get a happy ending? The answer is out on screens.

Raabta is co-produced by Homi Adajania and T-Series' Bhushan Kumar. The film features Rajkummar Rao in cameo as a 327-year-old man (probably the only witness of Sushant and Kriti's love story). Actress Deepika Padukone, whom Homi Adajania considers his 'lucky charm,' has a special song appearance in the Raabta.

This week's other big release is Rajkummar Rao and Shruti Haasan's Behen Hogi Teri. It your mohalle-wali love story. Gattu (Rajkummar Rao) is in love with his neighbour Binny (Shruti Haasan), who has bro-zoned him because the locals perceive neighbours as brothers and sister. Will Gattu be able to convince Binny and others otherwise?

From Hollywood, Tom Cruise's The Mummy hits the screens today. Sofia Boutella plays the cursed Mummy in the film directed by Alex Kurtzman. The film also stars Annabelle Wallis and Jake Johnson.

Other films releasing today are Ek Anokhi Dulhan Saavi and Love U Family.

 

