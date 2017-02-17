Today's Big Release: The Ghazi Attack And Running Shaadi

Talking about his experience of shooting the film, Rana Daggubati told news agency PTI: "I am a certified deep sea diver with a professional diving licence, but it has been a while since I did my last dive and I so wanted to try my skills. I had to do a few rehearsal rounds before I started the shoot, but it was not so simple because we didn't know what we would encounter. We had to look out for sudden water currents and for pieces of metal. To shoot such scenes one has to be trained specially."
Directed by Sankalp Reddy, The Ghazi Attack also stars Taapsee Pannu, Atul Kulkarni and Kay Kay Menon in the key roles. Also releasing today in Arshad Warsi's new film Irada. Directed by Aparnaa Singh, Arshad Warsi's crime thriller also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Divya Dutta, Sagarika Ghatge, Sharad Kelkar and Nikhil Pandey in significant roles.
Running Shaadi, Taapsee Pannu and Amit Sadh's new film also hits screens today. Directed by Amit Roy and produced by Shoojit Sircar, Running Shaadi is actually the story of a young couple, who create an online portal to help couples elope and get married.
The Hollywood corner is represented by movies like Split, Hidden Figures, John Wick 2 and Silence.