Today's Big Release: Vidya Balan's Begum Jaan

Begum Jaan prepare for battle against all forces to ensure she retains the ownership of her home or dies fighting. Begum Jaan also stars Gauahar Khan and Pallavi Sharda.
From Hollywood, Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron and Dwayne Johnson's Fate Of The Furious has also released. The film is the eighth in Fast & Furious series and the first without Paul Walker, who died in a road accident before completing filming of the seventh film - Furious 7.
In the Fate Of The Furious, Dominic Toretto (played by Vin Diesel) turns rogue after his closet friend Brian O'Conner (played by Paul Walker) leaves their group. He joins cyber-terrorist Cipher, played by Charlize Theron. Has Toretto really changed his allegiance? Learn that in theatres near you.
Talking about competition with Fate Of The Furious, director Srijit Mukherjee said: "My film will be seen and judged for its own merits," reported news agency IANS.
Tamil film Kadamban, Telugu films Gajendrudu and Lanka, Marathi film Ichak and Saha Gun, Malayalam film Avarude Raavukal and Bengali films Phaans, Choto Memsaheb, One and Tapori also hit the screens today.
