Today's Big Releases: Raees And Kaabil

Raees stars Shah Rukh Khan as a liquor baron, Raees Alam, operating in the dry state of Gujarat. The film portrays his rise to power as an underworld figure. Raees also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who goes after SRK's character in the film. Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is makes her Bollywood debut with Raees. She features as SRK's wife. The film is directed by Rahul Dholakia and co-produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Excel Entertainment.
Hrithik's Kaabil is directed by Sanjay Gupta and co-stars Yami Gautam and actor brothers Ronit and Rohit Roy. Hrithik and Yami play a visually impaired couple in the film. Ronit and Rohit play antagonists who create trouble in the otherwise peaceful lives of Hrithik and Yami. Kaabil is produced by Rakesh Roshan.
SRK's Raees was earlier scheduled for a 2016 release. However, in order to avert the clash with Salman Khan's Sultan, the makers of the film rescheduled the release. It was then scheduled to release on January 26, but during the trailer release of the film, it was revealed that Raees would be released on the same day as that of Kaabil.
On the showdown, Hrithik told NDTV, "My dad has very carefully chosen the date on January 26, knowing this film would have been ready by October. Still he waited till January because he was seeing that we should not clash with somebody else's film."
Kaabil, which was to release at 6 pm on Wednesday, revised it's first day first show time to open in the morning with Raees. Both the films are now cashing on the Republic Day weekend.