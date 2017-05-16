Toilet: Ek Prem Katha - Akshay Kumar And Bhumi Pednekar Meet Union Minister Suresh Prabhu

Pleasure meeting @akshaykumar , fine actor,wonderful human being.Appreciate his efforts to spread awareness abt #SwachhBharat through cinema pic.twitter.com/3Jc9UGcDP9? Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) May 16, 2017
Thank you so much for your kind words and time Sir. Looking forward to associating and making a difference #SwachchAzaadihttps://t.co/y8tDmCa0eM? Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 16, 2017
Last week, the Airlift actor met Prime Minister Modi. In his tweet, Akshay Kumar revealed that PM Modi's 'smile at just the title made his day.'
Met PM @narendramodi and got the opportunity to tell him about my upcoming 'Toilet-Ek Prem Katha.' His smile at just the title made my day! pic.twitter.com/qbvYrlbM2Y? Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 9, 2017
In March, Akshay Kumar helped dig pits for sanitation in Madhya Pradesh
Digging my 1st #TwoPitToilet in Khargone District of MP with Minister Narendra Singh Tomar #MakeTheChange#WasteToWealthpic.twitter.com/GFV1bMgOaz? Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 1, 2017
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has been directed by Shree Narayan Singh and co-produced by Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey. The film also stars Anupam Kher and Sana Khan in supporting roles. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11.
Bhumi Pednekar posted a selfie with her co-star Akshay Kumar on social media. "With a lot of pride we start our journey to bring our Prem Katha to you.It all begins today @akshaykumar @ToiletTheFilm #swachhazaadi #delhi #gratitude," she wrote.
Akshay Kumar recently won the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in 2016 film Rustom. He is currently busy shooting for R Balki's Padman along with Sonam Kapoor.
After Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Bhumi Pednekar will be seen in Aanand L Rai's Shubh Mangal Savdhan, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana.