Toilet: Ek Prem Katha - Akshay Kumar And Bhumi Pednekar Meet Union Minister Suresh Prabhu

Pleasure meeting @akshaykumar , fine actor,wonderful human being.Appreciate his efforts to spread awareness abt #SwachhBharat through cinema pic.twitter.com/3Jc9UGcDP9 ? Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) May 16, 2017

Thank you so much for your kind words and time Sir. Looking forward to associating and making a difference #SwachchAzaadihttps://t.co/y8tDmCa0eM ? Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 16, 2017

Met PM @narendramodi and got the opportunity to tell him about my upcoming 'Toilet-Ek Prem Katha.' His smile at just the title made my day! pic.twitter.com/qbvYrlbM2Y ? Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 9, 2017

Digging my 1st #TwoPitToilet in Khargone District of MP with Minister Narendra Singh Tomar #MakeTheChange#WasteToWealthpic.twitter.com/GFV1bMgOaz ? Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 1, 2017

With a lot of pride we start our journey to bring our Prem Katha to you.It all begins today @akshaykumar @ToiletTheFilm #swachhazaadi #delhi #gratitude A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@psbhumi) on May 16, 2017 at 2:23am PDT

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar have begun promoting their upcoming film. On Tuesday, the stars met Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu in New Delhi and spoke about their film which deals with the need of sanitization in India and closely identifies with PM Modi'scampaign. In a tweet, Mr Prabhu praised the 49-year-old for his efforts to spread awareness about government's campaign through his film. He wrote: "Pleasure meeting @akshaykumar , fine actor,wonderful human being.Appreciate his efforts to spread awareness abt #SwachhBharat through cinema (sic)." Theactor thanked Mr Prabhu for his kind words. He tweeted: "Thank you so much for your kind words and time Sir. Looking forward to associating and making a difference."Last week, theactor met Prime Minister Modi. In his tweet, Akshay Kumar revealed that PM Modi's 'smile at just the title made his day.'In March, Akshay Kumar helped dig pits for sanitation in Madhya Pradeshhas been directed by Shree Narayan Singh and co-produced by Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey. The film also stars Anupam Kher and Sana Khan in supporting roles. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11.Bhumi Pednekar posted a selfie with her co-star Akshay Kumar on social media. "With a lot of pride we start our journey to bring our Prem Katha to you.It all begins today @akshaykumar @ToiletTheFilm #swachhazaadi #delhi #gratitude," she wrote. Akshay Kumar recently won the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in 2016 film Rustom . He is currently busy shooting for R Balki'salong with Sonam Kapoor.After, Bhumi Pednekar will be seen in Aanand L Rai's, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana.