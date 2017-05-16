Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha - Akshay Kumar And Bhumi Pednekar Meet Union Minister Suresh Prabhu

In a tweet, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu praised Akshay Kumar for his efforts to spread awareness about PM Modi's Swachh Bharat campaign through his film

  | May 16, 2017 22:57 IST (New Delhi)
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi meet Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu (Image courtesy: Suresh Prabhu)

Highlights

  • "Pleasure meeting @akshaykumar, wonderful human being," wrote Mr Prabhu
  • Last week, Akshay Kumar met Prime Minister Modi in New Delhi
  • Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11
Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar have begun promoting their upcoming film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. On Tuesday, the stars met Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu in New Delhi and spoke about their film which deals with the need of sanitization in India and closely identifies with PM Modi's Swachh Bharat campaign. In a tweet, Mr Prabhu praised the 49-year-old for his efforts to spread awareness about government's campaign through his film. He wrote: "Pleasure meeting @akshaykumar , fine actor,wonderful human being.Appreciate his efforts to spread awareness abt #SwachhBharat through cinema (sic)." The Housefull 2 actor thanked Mr Prabhu for his kind words. He tweeted: "Thank you so much for your kind words and time Sir. Looking forward to associating and making a difference."
 
 

Last week, the Airlift actor met Prime Minister Modi. In his tweet, Akshay Kumar revealed that PM Modi's 'smile at just the title made his day.'

In March, Akshay Kumar helped dig pits for sanitation in Madhya Pradesh
 

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has been directed by Shree Narayan Singh and co-produced by Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey. The film also stars Anupam Kher and Sana Khan in supporting roles. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11.

Bhumi Pednekar posted a selfie with her co-star Akshay Kumar on social media. "With a lot of pride we start our journey to bring our Prem Katha to you.It all begins today @akshaykumar @ToiletTheFilm #swachhazaadi #delhi #gratitude," she wrote.
 


Akshay Kumar recently won the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in 2016 film Rustom. He is currently busy shooting for R Balki's Padman along with Sonam Kapoor.

After Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Bhumi Pednekar will be seen in Aanand L Rai's Shubh Mangal Savdhan, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana.
 

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement