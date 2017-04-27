Told Of Vinod Khanna's Death, Amitabh Bachchan Reportedly Leaves Interview Midway

(1970s) Vinod Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan, heading out to open the innings during a charity cricket match.#MIvKKR@SrBachchan#IPL2017pic.twitter.com/Ce4lo1dzvV ? Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) April 9, 2017

T 2486 - Strange is it not, that the passing of the near and dear and colleagues, coerces one to start questioning one's own longevity ! pic.twitter.com/Bm6KMFSKTt ? Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 6, 2017

Sad loss today of a wonderful human being, a classy actor & a dear friend & co star.His last film with me was Ek Thi Rani. RIP Vinod Khanna ? Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 27, 2017

Will miss you Amar. RIP. pic.twitter.com/WC0zt71R4J ? Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 27, 2017

Vinod Khanna, truly "Mere Apne", one of my most admired and loved personalities, the supremely handsome & talented superstar is no more..1>2 ? Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 27, 2017

Right from films to politics, Vinod Khanna & I sailed together and he leaves behind an entire generation & more of fans, admirers...2>3 ? Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 27, 2017

..friends, well wishers & loved ones grieving after him. May his noble soul find solace in the land of the almighty. Love you, miss you..3>4 ? Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 27, 2017

