Told Of Vinod Khanna's Death, Amitabh Bachchan Reportedly Leaves Interview Midway

A while ago, this old picture of Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna in cricket whites at a charity match went viral.
(1970s) Vinod Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan, heading out to open the innings during a charity cricket match.#MIvKKR@SrBachchan#IPL2017pic.twitter.com/Ce4lo1dzvV? Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) April 9, 2017
Mr Bachchan posted this tweet, believed to refer to Vinod Khanna, days earlier when rumours that Mr Khanna had died were wrongly circulated.
T 2486 - Strange is it not, that the passing of the near and dear and colleagues, coerces one to start questioning one's own longevity ! pic.twitter.com/Bm6KMFSKTt? Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 6, 2017
Several of Vinod Khanna's other friends and colleagues - co-stars Hema Malini, Rishi Kapoor and Shatrughan Sinha, actor Rajinikanth, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and others - have reacted with grief. Mr Kapoor and Mr Sinha posted tweets mourning their former co-star. Sanjay Dutt, son of actor Sunil Dutt in whose 1968 film Man Ka Meet Mr Khanna made his debut, released a statement.
Sad loss today of a wonderful human being, a classy actor & a dear friend & co star.His last film with me was Ek Thi Rani. RIP Vinod Khanna? Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 27, 2017
Will miss you Amar. RIP. pic.twitter.com/WC0zt71R4J? Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 27, 2017
Vinod Khanna, truly "Mere Apne", one of my most admired and loved personalities, the supremely handsome & talented superstar is no more..1>2? Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 27, 2017
Right from films to politics, Vinod Khanna & I sailed together and he leaves behind an entire generation & more of fans, admirers...2>3? Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 27, 2017
..friends, well wishers & loved ones grieving after him. May his noble soul find solace in the land of the almighty. Love you, miss you..3>4? Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 27, 2017
Vinod Khanna's funeral is scheduled to be held at 4:30 pm in Malabar Hills, Mumbai.
Vinod Khanna, who was a sitting Member of Parliament, is survived by his wife Kavita and four children. His sons Rahul and Akshaye are also actors.