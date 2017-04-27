Advertisement
Told Of Vinod Khanna's Death, Amitabh Bachchan Reportedly Leaves Interview Midway

Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna made several films together - from Reshma Aur Shera and Hera Pheri to Parvarish and Muqaddar Ka Sikander

  | April 27, 2017 16:21 IST (New Delhi)
Vinod Khanna and Amitabh bachchan in a poster of Hera Pheri (courtesy MosesSapir)

  • Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna co-starred in Parvarish, Hera Pheri
  • They played brothers Amar Akbar Anthony
  • Some of their contemporaries considered Vinod Khanna a rival to Big B
After news that actor-politician Vinod Khanna had died of cancer broke on Thursday morning, his frequent co-star Amitabh Bachchan reportedly left an interview midway to be with the family. A report in Firstpost says Mr Bachchan rushed out of the interview to the hospital in Girgaon Mr Khanna had been taken to some weeks ago and where he died at the age of 70. Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna made several films together - from Reshma Aur Shera and Hera Pheri to Parvarish and Muqaddar Ka Sikander. They played brothers in the lost-and-found blockbuster Amar Akbar Anthony. Some of their contemporaries considered Vinod Khanna a rival to Amitabh Bachchan's 'Angry Young Man' tag - others believed that Mr Khanna was the original 'Angry Young Man.'

A while ago, this old picture of Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna in cricket whites at a charity match went viral.
 

Mr Bachchan posted this tweet, believed to refer to Vinod Khanna, days earlier when rumours that Mr Khanna had died were wrongly circulated.
 

Several of Vinod Khanna's other friends and colleagues - co-stars Hema Malini, Rishi Kapoor and Shatrughan Sinha, actor Rajinikanth, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and others - have reacted with grief. Mr Kapoor and Mr Sinha posted tweets mourning their former co-star. Sanjay Dutt, son of actor Sunil Dutt in whose 1968 film Man Ka Meet Mr Khanna made his debut, released a statement.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Vinod Khanna's funeral is scheduled to be held at 4:30 pm in Malabar Hills, Mumbai.

Vinod Khanna, who was a sitting Member of Parliament, is survived by his wife Kavita and four children. His sons Rahul and Akshaye are also actors.
 

 

