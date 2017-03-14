Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Trailer Of Arjun Kapoor's film Half Girlfriend Will Be Out By March End

Author Chetan Bhagat announced on Twitter that the trailer, poster and songs of Mohit Suri's film Half Girlfriend will be released by March end

  | March 14, 2017 19:41 IST (New Delhi)
Arjun Kapor

Arjun and Shraddha photographed in Mumbai (Image courtesy: arjunkapoor)

The trailer, poster and songs of Mohit Suri's film Half Girlfriend will be out by this month end announced author Chetan Bhagat on Twitter. The film is based on the novel of the same name written by the 42-year-old author. Chetan Bhagat tweeted: "Half Girlfriend poster, trailer, songs will all start coming out around end March/ early April. Stay tuned! #halfgirlfriend(sic)." He also wrote: "Absolutely extraordinary music in #halfgirlfriend. Best album in years hands down. Can't wait to share it all with you in a couple of weeks(sic)." Half Girlfriend, which features Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles, is scheduled for release on May 19. Recently, the actors also shared a new poster of their upcoming film on social media.

Check out Chetan Bhagat tweet on Half Girlfriend here:
 
 

Half Girlfriend is the third movie to be based on Chetan Bhagat's novel. The previous ones were - Kai Po Che! based on his novel The 3 Mistakes of My Life and 2 States based on the novel of the same name. The film had featured Arjun Kapoor in the lead role along with Alia Bhatt.

Arjun Kapoor, who was last seen romancing Kareen Kapoor in R Balki's Ki & Ka (2016), will next be seen in Anees Bazmee's film Mubarakan. The film also features Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty in lead roles.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Ok Jaanu opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. The 30-year-old actress is currently shooting for Apoorva Lakhia's Haseena: The Queen of Mumbai. The film is a biopic on terrorist Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar and is slated to release on July 14.
 

Highlights

  • Half Girlfriend is based on Chetan Bhagat's novel of the same name
  • Half Girlfriend features Arjun and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles
  • Half Girlfriend is scheduled for release on May 19
 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement