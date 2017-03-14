Trailer Of Arjun Kapoor's film Half Girlfriend Will Be Out By March End

Check out Chetan Bhagat tweet on Half Girlfriend here:
Half Girlfriend poster, trailer, songs will all start coming out around end March/ early April. Stay tuned! #halfgirlfriend? Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) March 14, 2017
Absolutely extraordinary music in #halfgirlfriend. Best album in years hands down. Can't wait to share it all with you in a couple of weeks.? Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) March 14, 2017
Half Girlfriend is the third movie to be based on Chetan Bhagat's novel. The previous ones were - Kai Po Che! based on his novel The 3 Mistakes of My Life and 2 States based on the novel of the same name. The film had featured Arjun Kapoor in the lead role along with Alia Bhatt.
Arjun Kapoor, who was last seen romancing Kareen Kapoor in R Balki's Ki & Ka (2016), will next be seen in Anees Bazmee's film Mubarakan. The film also features Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty in lead roles.
Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Ok Jaanu opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. The 30-year-old actress is currently shooting for Apoorva Lakhia's Haseena: The Queen of Mumbai. The film is a biopic on terrorist Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar and is slated to release on July 14.