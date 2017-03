Trailer Of Arjun Kapoor's film Half Girlfriend Will Be Out By March End

Half Girlfriend poster, trailer, songs will all start coming out around end March/ early April. Stay tuned! #halfgirlfriend ? Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) March 14, 2017

The trailer, poster and songs of Mohit Suri's filmwill be out by this month end announced author Chetan Bhagat on Twitter. The film is based on the novel of the same name written by the 42-year-old author. Chetan Bhagat tweeted: "Half Girlfriend poster, trailer, songs will all start coming out around end March/ early April. Stay tuned! #halfgirlfriend(sic)." He also wrote: "Absolutely extraordinary music in #halfgirlfriend. Best album in years hands down. Can't wait to share it all with you in a couple of weeks(sic)." Half Girlfriend, which features Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles, is scheduled for release on May 19. Recently, the actors also shared a new poster of their upcoming film on social media.Check out Chetan Bhagat tweet onhere:is the third movie to be based on Chetan Bhagat's novel. The previous ones were -based on his novelandbased on the novel of the same name. The film had featured Arjun Kapoor in the lead role along with Alia Bhatt.Arjun Kapoor, who was last seen romancing Kareen Kapoor in R Balki's(2016), will next be seen in Anees Bazmee's film Mubarakan . The film also features Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty in lead roles.Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen inopposite Aditya Roy Kapur. The 30-year-old actress is currently shooting for Apoorva Lakhia's. The film is a biopic on terrorist Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar and is slated to release on July 14.