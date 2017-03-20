Trapped Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajkummar Rao's Film Has Made Rs 1.44 Crore So Far

Here's the box office collection of Rajkummar Rao's Trapped:
#Trapped shows 50% growth on Sun... Wed pre 3 lakhs, Fri 26 lakhs, Sat 46 lakhs, Sun 69 lakhs. Total: 1.44 cr [300 screens]. India biz.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 20, 2017
In his review for NDTV Movies, Saibal Chatterjee writes, "Rajkummar Rao dazzles in sling-shot taut drama pulled off with applause-worthy, missteps-free aplomb. Scripted by Amit Joshi and Hardik Mehta, Trapped probes the theme of alienation in an unprecedentedly simple and direct manner." He gave the film 4.5 stars out of 5.
During the trailer launch of Trapped, Rajkummar revealed that he survived on coffee and carrots for 20 days for the role. He told news agency PTI, "It was physically and mentally exhausting for me to live in that space for almost 18-20 days, to eat nothing. Trust me, it's scary to hell. If you don't eat for two days you feel so frustrated, angry on everything."
After Trapped, Rajkummar Rao will be seen in Newton, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Ittefaq.
Trapped opened with Abbas Mustan's Machine featuring debutant Mustafa and Kiara Advani. Meanwhile, Emma Watson's Beauty And The Beast also hit the screens on Friday.