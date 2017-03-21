Trapped Box Office Collection Day 4: Rajkummar Rao's Survival Thriller Has Made Rs 1.55 Crore So Far

Here's the box office collection of Rajkummar Rao's Trapped as reported by Box Office India: Friday - 25,00,000; Saturday - 45,00,000; Sunday - 60,00,000; Monday - 25,00,000.
In his review for NDTV Movies, Saibal Chatterjee gave Trapped 4.5 out of 5 stars. He writes, "Rajkummar Rao dazzles in sling-shot taut drama pulled off with applause-worthy, missteps-free aplomb. Scripted by Amit Joshi and Hardik Mehta, Trapped probes the theme of alienation in an unprecedentedly simple and direct manner."
For his role, Rajkummar earlier revealed to news agency PTI that he survived on coffee and carrots for 20 days and it was physically and mentally exhausting for him to live in that space for almost 18-20 days and to eat nothing.
Trapped opened with Abbas Mustan's Machine featuring debutant Mustafa and Kiara Advani. Meanwhile, Emma Watson's Beauty And The Beast also hit the screens last Friday.