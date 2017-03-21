Advertisement
Trapped Box Office Collection Day 4: Rajkummar Rao's Survival Thriller Has Made Rs 1.55 Crore So Far

Rajkummar Rao's latest film Trapped collected Rs 25 lakh on Monday. The film is based on Rajkummar's survival battle, when he gets shut in a high-rise apartment in Mumbai

Rajkummar Rao's survival thriller drama Trapped, collected Rs 25 lakh on Monday, reports Box Office India. The film's current total now stands at Rs 1.55 crore. The film which released on Friday is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. In the film, Rajkummar Rao's character Shaurya is shut in a high-rise apartment in Mumbai without food, water and electricity. The film's plot is based on Shaurya's survival in the apartment. The film was shot in less than a month in Mumbai in 2016 and also stars Geetanjali Thapa. Trapped recorded highest earnings on Sunday and Box Office India's report suggests that its Monday business was same as that of its opening day.

Here's the box office collection of Rajkummar Rao's Trapped as reported by Box Office India: Friday - 25,00,000; Saturday - 45,00,000; Sunday - 60,00,000; Monday - 25,00,000.

In his review for NDTV Movies, Saibal Chatterjee gave Trapped 4.5 out of 5 stars. He writes, "Rajkummar Rao dazzles in sling-shot taut drama pulled off with applause-worthy, missteps-free aplomb. Scripted by Amit Joshi and Hardik Mehta, Trapped probes the theme of alienation in an unprecedentedly simple and direct manner."

For his role, Rajkummar earlier revealed to news agency PTI that he survived on coffee and carrots for 20 days and it was physically and mentally exhausting for him to live in that space for almost 18-20 days and to eat nothing.

Trapped opened with Abbas Mustan's Machine featuring debutant Mustafa and Kiara Advani. Meanwhile, Emma Watson's Beauty And The Beast also hit the screens last Friday.
 

