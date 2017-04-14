Advertisement
Trending: Alia Bhatt's Picture With Her 'Best Buddy'

Alia Bhatt spent some quality time with her kitten, which she gifted herself on her birthday

  • "Best bud," Alia captioned the post
  • Alia has named the kitten Edward Bhatt
  • Alia will be next seen in Dragon and Gully Boy
On a lazy Friday evening, actress Alia Bhatt was busy spending time with her 'best bud.' No, she wasn't partying with her industry friends. She rather spent the day with Edward, Bhatt family's newest family member. Remember what Alia gifted herself on her birthday? Yes, the cute little kitten, Edward. Posting an adorable picture with Edward on Instagram, the 24-year-old actress wrote, "Best bud." Alia and her sister Shaheen Bhatt's love for cats is no surprise, courtesy Instagram. Alia is currently prepping for Ayan Mukherji's Dragon, opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan. She was last seen in Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Here's what Alia was up to:
 
 

Best bud

A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on



Meet Edward Bhatt:
 
 

Th newest member of our family. Happy Birthday to me

A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on


Badrinath Ki Dulhania, opposite Varun Dhawan, her first co-star, earned more than Rs 200 crore at the box office. It is Alia's second film after 2 States which has inched the 200-crore mark.

After the National Film Awards were declared, Twitter expressed that Alia should have won an award for her role as a Bihari migrant in the critically-acclaimed film Udta Punjab. However, the actress said that she isn't 'upset' about not winning. "Please don't feel bad. I am not going anywhere. There is lot of time. I did not feel bad so even you don't feel bad about it," she told news agency IANS.

Alia Bhatt won several accolades for Udta Punjab at various award functions this year, including the Filmfare Best Actress Award.

Meanwhile, Alia is looking forward to two releases this year. Apart from Dragon, she will be seen in Gully Boy, opposite Ranveer Singh.
 

 

