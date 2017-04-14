Trending: Alia Bhatt's Picture With Her 'Best Buddy'

Here's what Alia was up to:
Badrinath Ki Dulhania, opposite Varun Dhawan, her first co-star, earned more than Rs 200 crore at the box office. It is Alia's second film after 2 States which has inched the 200-crore mark.
After the National Film Awards were declared, Twitter expressed that Alia should have won an award for her role as a Bihari migrant in the critically-acclaimed film Udta Punjab. However, the actress said that she isn't 'upset' about not winning. "Please don't feel bad. I am not going anywhere. There is lot of time. I did not feel bad so even you don't feel bad about it," she told news agency IANS.
Alia Bhatt won several accolades for Udta Punjab at various award functions this year, including the Filmfare Best Actress Award.
Meanwhile, Alia is looking forward to two releases this year. Apart from Dragon, she will be seen in Gully Boy, opposite Ranveer Singh.