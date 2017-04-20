Trending: Diljit Dosanjh Buys A Private Jet. Here Are Pics

Check out these pictures and video of Diljit and his private jet.
New Beginning Starts With Private Jet - DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) April 17, 2017
Diljit, a Punjabi superstar, debuted in the entertainment industry with The Lion of Punjab in 2011. He is the star of films like Jatt and Juliet, Disco Singh and Punjab 1984. He awaiting the release of Super Singh, a Punjabi superhero film. Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, the film hits the screens on June 16. "It has been a great journey with Balaji and after Udta Punjab, us coming together for Super Singh makes it all the more special," news agency IANS quoted Diljit as saying. The film is directed by Anurag Singh.
After Phillauri's release, Diljit via an Instagram post, thanked his fans and the Hindi film industry for all the love and support. "The Hindi film industry which accepted with open arms, blessed me with love and made this journey possible," he wrote.
Diljit currently features in Rising Stars, a singing reality show, as one of the judges.