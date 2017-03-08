Trending: Katrina Kaif On The Beach Is Everything Summer. See Pic

Katrina Kaif's picture, which is now viral:
Apart from Baar Baar Dekho, Katrina Kaif starred in Fitoor with Aditya Roy Kapur. Both films failed to generate good box office revenues. This year, Katrina is looking forward to the release of her long-pending film Jagga Jasoos co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. The Anurag Basu-directed film is scheduled to release in April clashing with Ram Gopal Varma's Sarkar 3 with Amitabh Bachchan in lead. Jagga Jasoos' release may shift to another date as the date coincides with school examinations and Anurag Basu says Jagga Jasoos is a 'family holiday film.'
She has also signed up for the sequel of her 2014 ht film Ek Tha Tiger. The second part titled Tiger Zinda Hai will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Yash Raj Films. Salman Khan will reprise the role of Indian RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger.