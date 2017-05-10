Trending: Navya Naveli Nanda Danced To Dilliwali Girlfriend Like Nobody Was Watching

Navya Naveli graduated from London's Sevenoaks School this year and nothing about her future aspirations - in Bollywood or otherwise - has been known so far. Shweta, who belongs to a family of actors, earlier said that she'd be worried if her daughter wanted to pursuit a career in Bollywood. "I will be worried if (Navya Naveli) plans to be an actor. I don't think it is as easy as it looks. You have to work extremely hard, especially if you are a woman. And I wonder if she has in her to bear with all of it. Also, there is a lot of failure involved, which many people don't see. The failure is personal, your acting skills, the way you look on screen is slashed out in open," she told news agency PTI.
Navya Naveli, like Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan (who was also her batch-mate at Sevenoaks) or Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara or Sridevi's daughter Jhanvi, is keenly followed on social media. She has a handful of dedicated fan clubs which share pictures and videos (like the one above) incessantly and often top trends list.
(With PTI inputs)