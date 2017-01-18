Trending: Neil Nitin Mukesh's Wedding Card. See Pic

Here's what actress Aarti Chhabria posted:
What an awesome #weddingcard!Heartfelt congratulations 2 ur entire fly & U. Loadsa love to this cutest couple Rukmini & @NeilNMukeshpic.twitter.com/kTAHj3IIAb? Aarti Chabria (@aartichabria) January 17, 2017
The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo said that he is not nervous about the wedding. "I am extremely happy. This is something I left for my parents to decide many years back. I am really happy that they found Rukmini. I am looking forward to it. It's something very exciting. I wasn't prepared for it, but it's happening," he told news agency PTI earlier. For Rukmini he said, "She is quite traditional in her upbringing and I would like to support her wherever I can."
Meanwhile Neil's father and singer Nitin Mukesh said, "I am extremely proud, feeling very blessed and thrilled. We welcome Rukmini to our family very lovingly."
Professionally, Neil, who was last seen in Wazir, is prepping for Madhur Bhandarkar's Indu Sarkar. The film is based on times of emergency in India and the actor will reportedly play the role of late congress leader Sanjay Gandhi.