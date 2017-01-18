Advertisement
Trending: Neil Nitin Mukesh's Wedding Card. See Pic

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay will get married on February 9 in Udaipur

  | January 18, 2017 20:06 IST (New Delhi)
Neil Nitin Mukesh

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay at their engagement party in Mumbai (Image courtesy: neilnmukesh_fc)

The preparation for actor Neil Nitin Mukesh's wedding to Rukmini Sahay on February 9 has begun and it has started with sending the wedding invite to close friends and family. The wedding card was shared by actress Aarti Chhabria and it radiates royalty and elegance. The invite carries Neil and Rukmini's initials 'NR' and has the lyrics of his grandfather Mukesh's songs. Neil, 35, got engaged to Mumbai-based Rukmini Sahay, 27, on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra last year. It was an intimate ceremony and was attended by close family and friends. The wedding will happen in Udaipur and the rituals will begin from February 7. The first event will be the engagement followed by mehendi and sangeet.

Here's what actress Aarti Chhabria posted:
 

The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo said that he is not nervous about the wedding. "I am extremely happy. This is something I left for my parents to decide many years back. I am really happy that they found Rukmini. I am looking forward to it. It's something very exciting. I wasn't prepared for it, but it's happening," he told news agency PTI earlier. For Rukmini he said, "She is quite traditional in her upbringing and I would like to support her wherever I can."
 
 

With the best Gift I could have asked for in life .

A photo posted by Neil Nitin Mukesh (@neilnitinmukesh) on

 
 

#Rukmini

A photo posted by Neil Nitin Mukesh (@neilnitinmukesh) on


Meanwhile Neil's father and singer Nitin Mukesh said, "I am extremely proud, feeling very blessed and thrilled. We welcome Rukmini to our family very lovingly."

Professionally, Neil, who was last seen in Wazir, is prepping for Madhur Bhandarkar's Indu Sarkar. The film is based on times of emergency in India and the actor will reportedly play the role of late congress leader Sanjay Gandhi.
 

