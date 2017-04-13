Trending: Salman Khan's Pic With Playboy Model Ronja Forcher From Tiger Zinda Hai Sets

Advertisement
  April 13, 2017
Salman Khan

Salman Khan and Ronja Forcher photographed in Austria

Highlights

  • Salman, Ronja feature in a pic from Austria
  • Ronja is expected to star in a cameo
  • Salman completed his Austria schedule last month
Salman Khan wrapped the shooting schedule of Tiger Zinda Hai in Austria in March end, two weeks after which a picture of the actor along with Austrian model Ronja Forcher, who has also modelled for Playboy, has surfaced on the Internet. Several netizens are of the opinion that the Austrian model might feature in a cameo in Salman Khan's action thriller while the image is widely going viral. However, Salman Khan, 51, has not responded to the speculations yet about a probable cameo yet. Dressed in white and red, Salman Khan features with a casually-dressed Ronja Forcher in the picture, who also reportedly stars on the cover of this month's Playboy. Team Tiger Zinda Hai has also completed the shooting routine in Mumbai, director Ali Abbas Zafar tweeted on Thursday.
 
 

Salman Khan with Austrian actress #RonjaForcher during the shooting for #tigerzindahai ! #SalmanKhan #BeingHuman #bollywood #YRF #AustriaDiaries

A post shared by Salman Khan (WLSK Fanpage) (@welovesalmankhan) on



Team Tiger Zinda Hai is taking off from Mumbai after wrapping the second leg of the shooting. Second schedule of Tiger Zinda Hai wrapped in Mumbai, three more to go...time to pack the bags again," the director wrote on Twitter. Whereas, the Sultan director had checked out of Austria writing: "Freezing journey comes to end as Salman Khan wraps 1st shooting schedule of Tiger Zinda Hai in Tyrol , Austria."
 

Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai will be a sequel to his 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger and will also see Katrina Kaif reprise her role as a spy named Zoya. "Katrina will be going through a rigorous training programme in hand-to-hand fighting along with Kali knife fighting with specialised trainers from the UK and LA," PTI quoted Ali Abbas Zafar as saying.
 

Salman Khan will also co-star with Chinese star Zhu Zhu in his next film Tubelight. Kabir Khan is yet-again directing Salman Khan in Tubelight, which is scheduled for Eid.
 

 

