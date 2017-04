Trending: Salman Khan's Pic With Playboy Model Ronja Forcher From Tiger Zinda Hai Sets

Salman Khan with Austrian actress #RonjaForcher during the shooting for #tigerzindahai ! #SalmanKhan #BeingHuman #bollywood #YRF #AustriaDiaries A post shared by Salman Khan (WLSK Fanpage) (@welovesalmankhan) on Apr 11, 2017 at 12:02am PDT

Freezing journey comes to end as Salman Khan wraps 1st shooting schedule of Tiger Zinda Hai in Tyrol, Austria - ali abbas zafar March 30, 2017

Salman Khan wrapped the shooting schedule of Tiger Zinda Hai in Austria in March end, two weeks after which a picture of the actor along with Austrian model Ronja Forcher, who has also modelled for Playboy, has surfaced on the Internet. Several netizens are of the opinion that the Austrian model might feature in a cameo in Salman Khan's action thriller while the image is widely going viral. However, Salman Khan, 51, has not responded to the speculations yet about a probable cameo yet. Dressed in white and red, Salman Khan features with a casually-dressed Ronja Forcher in the picture, who also reportedly stars on the cover of this month's Playboy. Teamhas also completed the shooting routine in Mumbai, director Ali Abbas Zafar tweeted on Thursday.Teamis taking off from Mumbai after wrapping the second leg of the shooting. Second schedule ofwrapped in Mumbai, three more to go...time to pack the bags again," the director wrote on Twitter. Whereas, thedirector had checked out of Austria writing: "Freezing journey comes to end as Salman Khan wraps 1st shooting schedule ofin Tyrol , Austria."Salman Khan'swill be a sequel to his 2012 blockbusterand will also see Katrina Kaif reprise her role as a spy named Zoya. "Katrina will be going through a rigorous training programme in hand-to-hand fighting along with Kali knife fighting with specialised trainers from the UK and LA," PTI quoted Ali Abbas Zafar as saying.Salman Khan will also co-star with Chinese star Zhu Zhu in his next film Kabir Khan is yet-again directing Salman Khan in, which is scheduled for Eid.