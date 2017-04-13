Trending: Salman Khan's Pic With Playboy Model Ronja Forcher From Tiger Zinda Hai Sets

Team Tiger Zinda Hai is taking off from Mumbai after wrapping the second leg of the shooting. Second schedule of Tiger Zinda Hai wrapped in Mumbai, three more to go...time to pack the bags again," the director wrote on Twitter. Whereas, the Sultan director had checked out of Austria writing: "Freezing journey comes to end as Salman Khan wraps 1st shooting schedule of Tiger Zinda Hai in Tyrol , Austria."
Freezing journey comes to end as @BeingSalmanKhan wraps 1st shooting schedule of @TigerZindaHai in Tyrol , Austria pic.twitter.com/V63vnDNrkE? ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) March 30, 2017
Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai will be a sequel to his 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger and will also see Katrina Kaif reprise her role as a spy named Zoya. "Katrina will be going through a rigorous training programme in hand-to-hand fighting along with Kali knife fighting with specialised trainers from the UK and LA," PTI quoted Ali Abbas Zafar as saying.
Tiger & Zoya #austria@TigerZindaHai . pic.twitter.com/nFuzwLg85L? ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) March 22, 2017
Salman Khan will also co-star with Chinese star Zhu Zhu in his next film Tubelight. Kabir Khan is yet-again directing Salman Khan in Tubelight, which is scheduled for Eid.