Trending: Sara Ali Khan's Stunning New Photoshoot

In February, Saif Ali Khan, in an interview to Pinkvilla, confirmed that Sara Ali Khan will be making her Bollywood debut with filmmaker Karan Johar soon. "I am very happy she is working with Karan Johar because I think he is brilliant with newcomers and he will launch her correctly. He is a very intelligent and a passionate filmmaker and he understands films. I am very pleased that she is with him," Pinkvilla quoted the 46-year-old actor as saying.
"I am very happy to see Sara doing whatever she has her heart set on. We talk constantly and she discusses whatever she wants to and I give her my advice. But eventually it is her decision," Saif Ali Khan told Pinkvilla.
Sara Ali Khan will reportedly also feature in Student Of The Year 2, co-starring Tiger Shroff.
Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Rangoon, co-starring Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut. He will next be seen in the Indian remake of 2014 Hollywood movie Chef. He is also working with filmmaker Akshat Verma on his yet-to-be titled project.