Trending: Sara Ali Khan's Stunning New Photoshoot

Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan is trending on social media courtesy her latest photoshoot for fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee . In the pictures that have been posted by Sabyasachi on Instagram, Sara is seen wearing a brocade and crystalfrom the designer's Udaipur collection. Her regal look has been completed with a tulle dupatta. Sabyasachi also shared a picture of Sridevi's elder daughter Jhanvi Kapoor. In the picture, Jhanvi looks pretty in a hand-printed pinkpaired with a beige embroidered full sleeves blouse. See the pictures posted by Sabyasachi Mukherjee on Instagram here:In February, Saif Ali Khan, in an interview to Pinkvilla , confirmed that Sara Ali Khan will be making her Bollywood debut with filmmaker Karan Johar soon. "I am very happy she is working with Karan Johar because I think he is brilliant with newcomers and he will launch her correctly. He is a very intelligent and a passionate filmmaker and he understands films. I am very pleased that she is with him," Pinkvilla quoted the 46-year-old actor as saying."I am very happy to see Sara doing whatever she has her heart set on. We talk constantly and she discusses whatever she wants to and I give her my advice. But eventually it is her decision," Saif Ali Khan told Pinkvilla Saif Ali Khan was last seen in, co-starring Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut. He will next be seen in the Indian remake of 2014 Hollywood movie. He is also working with filmmaker Akshat Verma on his yet-to-be titled project.