Trending: Shahid Kapoor Enjoys A Pool Date With Daughter Misha. Here's Pic

Pool time with missy. #besttimes A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Apr 25, 2017 at 10:14pm PDT

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput with Misha at the Mumbai airport

RepostBy @mira.kapoor: "Moo Moo here and a Moo Moo there" A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Mar 3, 2017 at 8:11am PST

Actor Shahid Kapoor is welcoming summers by chilling in a pool with his little daughter Misha. Shahid, 36, shared an adorable picture with Misha and wrote, "Pool time with missy." Misha is cradled in her father's arms, but manages to pose well for the camera. We wonder where Mira is. Weeks ago, Shahid, Mira and Misha's pictures at the airport went viral. It was for the first time that the doting father let paparazzi capture his eight-months-old daughter. Shahid and Mira have often shielded Misha from the cameras whenever they made a public appearance. Say hello to the father-daughter duo . Here's what Shahid posted:Isn't she adorable?Shahid Kapoor married Delhi-based Mira Rajput in July 2015. Misha was born next year in August.Here's the Kapoor family's viral airport picture In March this year, Shahid posted a solo picture of cutie-pie Misha. "Moo Moo here and a Moo Moo there," he captioned his post.Meanwhile, Mira Rajput made headlines for her remarks on feminism. During an event on International Women's Day Mira said, "I wouldn't want to spend one hour with Misha and then rush off to work. Why did I have her? Misha is not a puppy." Mira's statements received severe criticism and social media backlash. Later, Shahid defended his wife and said, "I think Mira is speaking for a section of women who really aren't being represented. There are times when those women feel that they should not be celebrated. By that I mean women who might not be doing a job, who might choose to be at home, have a baby, take care of the baby and consider that important enough to do at a certain stage in your life," reported PTI.Last seen in, Shahid Kapoor is currently filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama. He will co-star with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in the film.