Trending: Shahid Kapoor Enjoys A Pool Date With Daughter Misha. Here's Pic

Isn't she adorable?
Shahid Kapoor married Delhi-based Mira Rajput in July 2015. Misha was born next year in August.
Here's the Kapoor family's viral airport picture:
In March this year, Shahid posted a solo picture of cutie-pie Misha. "Moo Moo here and a Moo Moo there," he captioned his post.
Meanwhile, Mira Rajput made headlines for her remarks on feminism. During an event on International Women's Day Mira said, "I wouldn't want to spend one hour with Misha and then rush off to work. Why did I have her? Misha is not a puppy." Mira's statements received severe criticism and social media backlash. Later, Shahid defended his wife and said, "I think Mira is speaking for a section of women who really aren't being represented. There are times when those women feel that they should not be celebrated. By that I mean women who might not be doing a job, who might choose to be at home, have a baby, take care of the baby and consider that important enough to do at a certain stage in your life," reported PTI.
Last seen in Rangoon, Shahid Kapoor is currently filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama Padmavati. He will co-star with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in the film.