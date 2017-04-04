Trending: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Travel With Cutie Pie Daughter Misha

Here are some pics of Shahid Kapoor with Misha and Mira at the airport:
Meanwhile, Mira Rajput is still being discussed for her remarks on feminism and making a puppy to baby analogy when she was invited for a talk session at an International Women's Day event. Mira said then, "I wouldn't want to spend one hour with Misha and then rush off to work. Why did I have her? Misha is not a puppy." After outrage on social media, Shahid defended his wife saying: "I think Mira is speaking for a section of women who really aren't being represented. There are times when those women feel that they should not be celebrated. By that I mean women who might not be doing a job, who might choose to be at home, have a baby, take care of the baby and consider that important enough to do at a certain stage in your life," reported PTI.
Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in July 2015 and their daughter was born in August a year later.
Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's Rangoon and is currently working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati, which co-stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.
(With PTI inputs)