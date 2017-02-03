Advertisement
Trending: What Akshay Kumar Said About 'Fallout' With Priyanka Chopra

Akshay Kumar said: "There's no fallout. I've worked with Priyanka in 4-5 films. I've worked with every actress, except for Rani Mukerji"

  | February 03, 2017 13:31 IST (New Delhi)
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra in Waqt: The Race Against Time

Actor Akshay Kumar, all set for his upcoming courtroom drama Jolly LLB 2, was put in the dock on an episode of popular television show Aap Ki Adalat, that interviews its celebrity guests in a mock courtroom format. The 49-year-old actor is now trending on social media because of what he said about allegedly difficult chapters of his career with actress Priyanka Chopra, director Farah Khan and producer Ekta Kapoor. Akshay and Priyanka, 34, are co-stars of films like Andaaz (2003), Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004), Aitraaz (2004) and Waqt: The Race Against Time (2005). Asked on Aap Ki Adalat, Akshay denied relations between him and Priyanka had ever been fraught. "There's no fallout. I've worked with Priyanka in 4-5 films. I've worked with every actress, except for Rani Mukerji," Akshay said.

Given an opportunity, Akshay Kumar "would love to work with Priyanka Chopra again." It's probably safe to say that opportunity will not present itself anytime soon because Priyanka is currently fully booked with her American TV show Quantico and Hollywood film Baywatch (though she has said she'll sign two Bollywood projects this year).

Akshay was also questioned about choreographer-director Farah Khan, whose film Tees Maar Khan he starred in. Tees Maar Khan is the only film Farah Khan has made without Shah Rukh Khan in the lead - but she was reportedly upset with Akshay because he allegedly failed to adequately promote 2012 film Joker, starring him and directed by Farah's husband Shirish Kunder. No trouble there either, Akshay insisted, saying: "There are no issues with Farah Khan. She's a very dear friend of mine. Her brother Sajid Khan is also a very dear friend of fine."

History (sort of) repeated itself in 2013, when filmmaker Ekta Kapoor was reportedly miffed with Akshay for abandoning Once Upon Ay Time In Mumbai Dobaara!. The film clashed with Shah Rukh Khan's Chennai Express, which SRK and his team promoted globally while Ekta is believed to have felt that Akshay didn't do enough for their film. On Aap Ki Adalat, however, Akshay Kumar said: "When did I have a fallout with Ekta? Let's call Ekta... let's call Ekta, Farah and Priyanka and find out if your source is right or not?"

Told by show host Rajat Sharma that he was quoting from showbiz magazines, Akshay said: "Don't read the magazines. They've ruined many homes. They write whatever they want to." Akshay added: "These rumours are a source of entertainment at home."

Akshay Kumar, last seen in 2016's Rustom, takes over from Arshad Warsi as the roguish but good-hearted lawyer Jolly Mishra in Jolly LLB 2, sequel to 2013 sleeper hit Jolly LLB. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film also stars Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla, and releases on February 10.

