Trending: What Akshay Kumar Said About 'Fallout' With Priyanka Chopra

Given an opportunity, Akshay Kumar "would love to work with Priyanka Chopra again." It's probably safe to say that opportunity will not present itself anytime soon because Priyanka is currently fully booked with her American TV show Quantico and Hollywood film Baywatch (though she has said she'll sign two Bollywood projects this year).
Akshay was also questioned about choreographer-director Farah Khan, whose film Tees Maar Khan he starred in. Tees Maar Khan is the only film Farah Khan has made without Shah Rukh Khan in the lead - but she was reportedly upset with Akshay because he allegedly failed to adequately promote 2012 film Joker, starring him and directed by Farah's husband Shirish Kunder. No trouble there either, Akshay insisted, saying: "There are no issues with Farah Khan. She's a very dear friend of mine. Her brother Sajid Khan is also a very dear friend of fine."
History (sort of) repeated itself in 2013, when filmmaker Ekta Kapoor was reportedly miffed with Akshay for abandoning Once Upon Ay Time In Mumbai Dobaara!. The film clashed with Shah Rukh Khan's Chennai Express, which SRK and his team promoted globally while Ekta is believed to have felt that Akshay didn't do enough for their film. On Aap Ki Adalat, however, Akshay Kumar said: "When did I have a fallout with Ekta? Let's call Ekta... let's call Ekta, Farah and Priyanka and find out if your source is right or not?"
Told by show host Rajat Sharma that he was quoting from showbiz magazines, Akshay said: "Don't read the magazines. They've ruined many homes. They write whatever they want to." Akshay added: "These rumours are a source of entertainment at home."
Akshay Kumar, last seen in 2016's Rustom, takes over from Arshad Warsi as the roguish but good-hearted lawyer Jolly Mishra in Jolly LLB 2, sequel to 2013 sleeper hit Jolly LLB. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film also stars Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla, and releases on February 10.