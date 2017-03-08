Trolls, Please Read Rishi Kapoor's New Twitter Bio. Please Note New Profile Pic

Released new Warning Bio for future Trolls,Abusers and Idiots! Refer profile. Please ignore sensible friends. Let's live in a fun World? Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 7, 2017
The 'warning bio' now reads: "Don't you dare try trollers and abusers! You will be abused and BLOCKED - your loss if you following me. Don't like me, unfollow me. Signed - Terrorist of the family" (sic).
For those unable to read, Rishi Kapoor changed his profile picture to:
#NewProfilePicpic.twitter.com/uqyJtiWP80? Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 7, 2017
But if you are a 'sensible friend,' please ignore.
The latest in Rishi Kapoor vs the world started over the weekend when the actor asked two questions on Twitter - he quizzed his followers on what he and new dad Karan Johar had in common, and asked which TV channel was showing the Pakistan Super League matches. The answer to the first query, in case you don't know, is that both Mr Kapoor and Mr Johar have named their sons Ranbir and Yash after their fathers. "Any wisecracks and you will be blocked," Mr Kapoor warned and proceeded to just that with those he termed "idiots and smart asses." Also, the DMs, which he was severely criticized for but didn't seem to care.
Rishi Kapoor, last seen in a pivotal role in 2016 film Kapoor And Sons, recently released his autobiography, titled Khullam Khulla.