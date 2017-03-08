Advertisement
Trolls, Please Read Rishi Kapoor's New Twitter Bio. Please Note New Profile Pic

Rishi Kapoor changed his Twitter bio and profile picture to specify that he is done with trolls and to show that he means business

  March 08, 2017
Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor photographed in Mumbai

Actor Rishi Kapoor is done with trolls and to show that he means business, he's changed his Twitter bio and profile picture to specify this. The 64-year-old actor is often at odds with social media - sometimes when his posts seem to have crossed a line too many, at other times when he complains his followers don't get his jokes. The last couple of days have been particularly eventful, with Mr Kapoor responding via direct message to those he classified as 'wisecrackers' and 'idiots.' He was also criticized for his equal opportunity reproaches and screenshots of abusive DMs he had sent to women followers were shared online. Rishi Kapoor was unrepentant and just so everyone knows, he tweeted:
 

The 'warning bio' now reads: "Don't you dare try trollers and abusers! You will be abused and BLOCKED - your loss if you following me. Don't like me, unfollow me. Signed - Terrorist of the family" (sic).

For those unable to read, Rishi Kapoor changed his profile picture to:
 

But if you are a 'sensible friend,' please ignore.

The latest in Rishi Kapoor vs the world started over the weekend when the actor asked two questions on Twitter - he quizzed his followers on what he and new dad Karan Johar had in common, and asked which TV channel was showing the Pakistan Super League matches. The answer to the first query, in case you don't know, is that both Mr Kapoor and Mr Johar have named their sons Ranbir and Yash after their fathers. "Any wisecracks and you will be blocked," Mr Kapoor warned and proceeded to just that with those he termed "idiots and smart asses." Also, the DMs, which he was severely criticized for but didn't seem to care.

Rishi Kapoor, last seen in a pivotal role in 2016 film Kapoor And Sons, recently released his autobiography, titled Khullam Khulla.
 

