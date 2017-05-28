Tubelight: Chinese Actress Zhu Zhu To Visit India For Film Promotions

After seeing the tremendous success of Aamir Khan's films PK and Dangal in China, the makers of Tubelight are also planning to release their film in the country.
"China market is different when it comes to releasing Indian films. The film has to be presented to them, they have to like it and then pass it. They have certain guidelines to release a film," Kabir Khan told PTI.
Kabir Khan also revealed that his film is an adaptation of 2015 World War II war fantasy-drama movie Little Boy, directed by Alejandro Gomez Monteverde.
"Our film is an adaptation of Little Boy. We have taken the germ of idea and made it according to our sensibilities. We have made it in context of our history," PTI quoted Kabir Khan as saying.
Tubelight marks Salman Khan's third collaboration with Kabir Khan. They have previously worked together in films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Ek Tha Tiger.
Shah Rukh Khan will be seen making a cameo appearance in the film.
Tubelight is scheduled to release in theatres on June 23.
(With PTI inputs)