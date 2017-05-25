Tubelight: Kabir Khan Says 'Issues In The Film Are Still Relevant'

Tubelight marks Kabir Khan's third collaboration with the Sultan actor. They have previously worked in films like Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Speaking about his equation with Salman Khan, he told IANS: "It is great that I have got a chance to work with one of the biggest superstars of the country but I also managed to do three very different films, that is important. Our relation has evolved with time and we understand each other better."
In a recent interview with news agency PTI, the Bodyguard actor said that shooting for Tubelight was 'emotionally draining' for him. "The film was an emotional journey and I felt emotionally drained after shooting some of the scenes that narrate that my brother is no more," PTI quoted Salman Khan as saying.
He added: ""I am a limited performer and everybody knows that, but because Sohail was playing my brother, maybe that's why I was feeling very emotional."
Tubelight also stars Chinese actress Zhu Zhu. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen making a cameo appearance in the film.
Tubelight is scheduled to release in theatres on June 23.
(With IANS and PTI inputs)