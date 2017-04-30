Tubelight: Salman Khan's Film Might Not Release In Pakistan

"It has been decided that all those related to the Pakistani film industry will support the Pakistani films that are supposed to release on Eid-ul-Fitr," PTI quoted Hussain as saying. Pakistani films, titled Yalghaar and Shor Sharaba are scheduled to release on the same date as Salman Khan's Tubelight.
"My film is supposed to release on Eid-ul-Fitr and if the government doesn't stall Tubelight, I will not release it as a mark of protest," PTI quoted producer of Shor Sharaba Sohail Khan as saying.
According to sources, Ministry had given directives to stop the release of Tubelight and Vidya Balan's Begum Jaan in advance.
Chaudhry Ejaz Kamran, the chairman of the Pakistan Film Distributors Association told PTI: "It is not fair asking our films to compete with big Bollywood projects on Eid and it is cruel to our industry."
Tubelight, directed by Kabir Khan, is set against the Sino-Indian War of 1962. The film also features Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and Sohail Khan. The teaser of the film is scheduled to release in four days.
(With PTI inputs)