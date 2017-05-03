Tubelight Teaser Out Tomorrow. Salman Khan Shares New Poster

In the poster shared by Salman Khan on Tuesday, he introduced his brother Sohail Khan. "Do bhai aa rahe hain, bus do din mein," wrote the Kick actor. See the poster here
Tubelight marks Salman Khan's third collaboration with Kabir Khan. They have previously worked together in films like Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015). The film, which is set in the 1962 Sino-Indian war, also stars Sohail Khan and Chinese actress Zhu Zhu in lead roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 23, two days ahead of Eid.
Shah Rukh Khan will be seen making a cameo appearance in Tubelight.
Salman Khan was last seen in 2016 movie Sultan, co-starring Anushka Sharma. He is currently busy shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai along with Katrina Kaif. The film, which is a sequel of 2012 movie Ek Tha Tiger, is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.