Tubelight Teaser: Salman Khan Had This Great Idea To Make His Film Special

Our third journey together comes to an end... Now I can't wait To show it to the world @beingsalmankhan #tubelight #eid2017 A post shared by Kabir Khan (@kabirkhankk) on Feb 7, 2017 at 2:21am PST

Tiger.. Bajrangi... Tubelight... It's been a great walk together @beingsalmankhan #Tubelight #Manali #behindthescenes A post shared by Kabir Khan (@kabirkhankk) on Oct 9, 2016 at 8:16pm PDT

Theteaser, which released on Tuesday, has implemented a unique promotional strategy. The 13-second sound teaser that has children's voice-overs saying in chorus,as the phrase 'Tubelight' lights up, are reportedly by kids from Galaxy Apartments, Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror , Salman Khan and Kabir Khan "didn't want trained kids for the voice-over." Instead, theactor suggested they consider kids from his apartment, for a novelty in the teaser. Kabir Khan told Mumbai Mirror , "Salman and I decided to use a chorus by kids for the teasers but we didn't want to get trained kids to do it. So he suggested we round up a bunch of kids from his building and do it in a fun way."Kabir Khan reiterated that the film will see an Eid release with his Tweet: "Eid manao tubelight ke saath Follow @TubelightKiEid! #TubelightKiEid @BeingSalmanKhan @kabirkhankk @amarbutala."Both Kabir Khan and Salman Khan then spoke to kids between "six and 11 years" to get the right voice. Kabir Khan added, "We took them to the studio where Salman explained to them what we are doing. We are using this chorus in the teaser-logo as well as the teaser promo." Here are a few glimpses from the sets ofSalman Khan's rapport with children was well revealed in Kabir Khan's earlier film, where he was seen bonding with child actor Harshali Malhotra, both on and off screen.is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Sino war and also marks the debut of Chinese actress Zhu-Zhu in Bollywood. This will be Salman Khan's third collaboration with Kabir Khan, afterand. They are also working together onco-starring Katrina Kaif.