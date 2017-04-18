Tubelight Teaser: Salman Khan Had This Great Idea To Make His Film Special

Kabir Khan reiterated that the film will see an Eid release with his Tweet: "Eid manao tubelight ke saath Follow @TubelightKiEid! #TubelightKiEid @BeingSalmanKhan @kabirkhankk @amarbutala."
Eid manao Tubelight ke saath! Follow @TubelightKiEid! #TubelightKiEid@BeingSalmanKhan@kabirkhankk@amarbutalahttps://t.co/3FwZ9vpioz? Kabir Khan (@kabirkhankk) April 18, 2017
Both Kabir Khan and Salman Khan then spoke to kids between "six and 11 years" to get the right voice. Kabir Khan added, "We took them to the studio where Salman explained to them what we are doing. We are using this chorus in the teaser-logo as well as the teaser promo." Here are a few glimpses from the sets of Tubelight
Salman Khan's rapport with children was well revealed in Kabir Khan's earlier film Bajrangi Bhaijaan, where he was seen bonding with child actor Harshali Malhotra, both on and off screen. Tubelight is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Sino war and also marks the debut of Chinese actress Zhu-Zhu in Bollywood. This will be Salman Khan's third collaboration with Kabir Khan, after Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. They are also working together on Tiger Zinda Hai co-starring Katrina Kaif.