Tubelight: The First Song Of Salman Khan's Film To Be Out On May 16

See what Bollywood celebrities had to say about the teaser of Salman Khan's Tubelight
This is what you call a tease! What a FAB world and a promise of a brilliant film!! @BeingSalmanKhan@kabirkhankkhttps://t.co/V5SjHbOAZO? Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 4, 2017
SKF and @amarbutala congratulations on the teaser!!! https://t.co/V5SjHbOAZO... this Eid!!!!!!? Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 4, 2017
Too too excited!!! https://t.co/doCWVvY9fD? Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) May 4, 2017
Word! I totally agree @iFaridoon@kabirkhankk#TubelightTeaserhttps://t.co/WXecYXcHcZ? Dia Mirza (@deespeak) May 4, 2017
Tubelight marks Salman Khan's third collaboration with Kabir Khan. The duo has previously worked together in films like Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015).
Tubelight is set in the 1962 Sino-Indian war. The film also stars Sohail Khan and Chinese actress Zhu Zhu in lead roles. Actor Shah Rukh Khan will be seen making a cameo appearance in the film. Tubelight is scheduled to release in theatres on June 23, two days ahead of Eid.
Salman Khan was last seen in 2016 movie Sultan opposite Anushka Sharma. The Dabangg actor is currently busy shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai along with Katrina Kaif. The film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is a sequel of 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger. Salman Khan will be seen reprising the role of Tiger, a RAW agent in the film. Tiger Zinda Hai is scheduled to release later this year.