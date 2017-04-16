Tusshar Kapoor Takes Son Laksshya To The Sets Of Golmaal Again

This is what Tusshar Kapoor posted on Sunday:
Evenings in Hyderabad, 1st outdoor for Laksshya.... #Ramojifilmcity#Golmaalagainpic.twitter.com/Qm7q63HdBO? Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) April 16, 2017
The Kya Kool Hain Hum actor earlier told PTI that his parents were a 'bit apprehensive' about announcing that he had a child via IVF and surrogacy as they did not know how it would be perceived. Tusshar is the son of veteran actor Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor. "Initially my parents were a little bit apprehensive whether I should announce the child to be one born through IVF and surrogacy or not. But everybody in the country has been very accepting. That was a bit surprise for me because I thought there would be diverse views, some kind of 'oohs and ahas' about it, all kinds of opinion. But nothing of that sort happened. Especially the media has been so supportive of Laksshya and my choice of having a family in this manner," the actor told PTI.
Golmaal 4, also starring Tabu, Parineeti Chopra, Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Khemu and Shreyas Talpade, is all set to hit the theatres in November this year.