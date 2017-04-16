Advertisement
Tusshar Kapoor Takes Son Laksshya To The Sets Of Golmaal Again

  | April 16, 2017 17:42 IST (New Delhi)
Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshay will turn a year old in June. (Courtesy: @TusshKapoor)

  • "1st outdoor for Laksshya," Tusshar wrote along with the picture
  • Tusshar became a single father to Laksshay in June 2016 via surrogacy
  • Tusshar is currently in Hyderabad shooting for Golmaal 4
It looks like Tusshar Kapoor has got a new companion on the sets of his upcoming movie Golmaal Again as he took along his son Laksshya, on the outdoor shoot of the movie. The actor shared an image of himself along with his son, cradled in his arm. Tusshar wrote in the caption: "Evenings in Hyderabad, 1st outdoor for Laksshya." The 39-year-old actor became a single parent to a baby boy, who was born via In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and surrogacy, in June last year. The cast of Golmaal Again is currently shooting in Hyderabad. The team recently wrapped the first schedule of the movie, which was being filmed in Mumbai.

This is what Tusshar Kapoor posted on Sunday:
 

The Kya Kool Hain Hum actor earlier told PTI that his parents were a 'bit apprehensive' about announcing that he had a child via IVF and surrogacy as they did not know how it would be perceived. Tusshar is the son of veteran actor Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor. "Initially my parents were a little bit apprehensive whether I should announce the child to be one born through IVF and surrogacy or not. But everybody in the country has been very accepting. That was a bit surprise for me because I thought there would be diverse views, some kind of 'oohs and ahas' about it, all kinds of opinion. But nothing of that sort happened. Especially the media has been so supportive of Laksshya and my choice of having a family in this manner," the actor told PTI.

Golmaal 4, also starring Tabu, Parineeti Chopra, Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Khemu and Shreyas Talpade, is all set to hit the theatres in November this year.

 

