Twinkle Khanna Compares Herself To Baba Ramdev With Hilarious Phrases

This is what Ms Khanna posted on Tuesday:
The chronicles of the middle-aged model- hanging around the set as a slightly stiffer and significantly plumper Baba Ramdev #DayWithPixelpic.twitter.com/YWYA29Hbwk? Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) April 12, 2017
Earlier, Ms Khanna and her best friend Karan Johar had an interesting Twitter conversation, which originated from the actress-turned-author's new ad. Twinkle asked for a role in a Karan Johar-movie which was smartly replied with these words by Mr Johar: "Darling you rejected my first offer ever! Now I am hurt forever." For the uninitiated, Twinkle Khanna was originally offered the role of Tina which Rani Mukerji played in Karan Johar's first film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. However, here's how Ms Khanna appeared to make a request: "Since you are so impressed can I suggest a sequel to My Name Is Khan - add 2 alphabets, call it My Name Is Khanna and cast me."
Earlier in 2015, Twinkle Khanna had also made a reference to Baba Ramdev with this tweet:
Baba Ramdev you have some tough competition coming your way as Baby Nitara learns all the moves #YogaFilledLifepic.twitter.com/N5iLqlMsHH? Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) April 15, 2015
Twinkle Khanna, 43, is the author of two books and owns the production house Mrs FunnyBones, which is also her Twitter moniker and the name of her first book. She will soon be producing new film Padman, starring her husband Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte.